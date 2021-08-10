NLR's Ware decides to roost with Ducks

North Little Rock senior center Kel'el Ware orally committed to Oregon on Monday.

Ware, 7-0, 221 pounds, picked the Ducks over Arkansas, Baylor, Auburn, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and other programs. He made official visits to Arkansas and Oregon, and unofficial visits to Ole Miss and Memphis.

He connected with Ducks Coach Dana Altman, who hired former Razorbacks assistant Chris Crutchfield in April.

"When I went down there I was surprised by the facility," Ware said. "Like the coaching staff, they've been coaching with each other for over 10 years, so just being in the program where the coaches have been together for so long, that will be great for me.

"I was able to see everything they had, and everything they have will help me get better."

He averaged 16.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game as a junior and was named second team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Prep. Ware led his team to the Class 6A state title after finishing with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals. He was named MVP of the game.

Looking to experience life outside of the state was enticing to Ware.

"It was my dream to actually leave Arkansas and be great somewhere else but still be able to represent Arkansas as well," he said.

ESPN rates Ware a 4-star recruit, the No. 13 center and No. 75 overall recruit for the 2022 class. He officially visited Fayetteville on June 1-3 and visited Oregon on June 14-16.

"After the visit I thought about it a little bit and I was like, 'Yeah, this is where I want to be,' " Ware said of Oregon.