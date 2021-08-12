Bentonville School Board passes mask mandate amid public protest

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board on Wednesday approved requiring the wearing of masks indoors and on buses for students 3 and older, regardless of vaccination status.

The board voted 5-2 in support of the measure.

Brent Leas, secretary, and Eric White, board president, voted against the measure.

A decision had not been made on wearing masks by staff members prior to press time.

"My job as a board member is to create a safe environment for kids to learn and to get a great education in the Bentonville School District," said Willie Cowgur, board member. "If we're able to keep kids in school by wearing masks, I'm for it."

People began gathering outside the district administrative building on Tiger Boulevard about 4 p.m., prior to the 5:30 p.m. meeting, administrators said. Many of those gathered held signs promoting the freedom of choice for wearing masks and were chanting "my child, my choice."

The board limited comments to 25 people in favor of wearing masks in schools and 25 against the policy during the meeting. Participants had the opportunity to address the board for one minute each prior to the board's decision.

Susan Sullivan, a pediatrician with five children, spoke in favor of wearing masks.

"Children have died in our state from covid," Sullivan said. "It's the district's responsibility to keep children safe."

Whereas Mike Swanson, who's running against Joe Quinn for the Zone 7 seat on the board, spoke out against masks.

"I'm against stripping parents of the right to raise their kids the way they see fit," Swanson said.

Zone 7 covers southwest Bentonville and parts of Centerton, Rogers, Highfill and Cave Springs. Swanson has three children attending Bentonville schools.

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge on Friday ruled a state law banning mask mandates for public institutions, including school districts, universities, cities and counties, was unconstitutional and issued a preliminary injunction against it. The law isn't in effect at the moment, prompting mask discussions throughout the state.

The mask policy may allow the district to reduce the number of covid-19 quarantines students experience this school year, said Debbie Jones, superintendent.

Centers for Disease Control guidance recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools to mitigate the spread of the covid-19 virus, regardless of vaccination status, Jones said. The American Academy of Pediatrics likewise recommends all students older than 2 and all school staff should wear face masks at school, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.

Individuals exposed to a confirmed case of covid-19 won't need to quarantine if they have no symptoms and both the infected and the exposed person consistently and correctly wear a mask, said Joel Tumilson with the Arkansas Department of Health, who attended the meeting remotely.

Students who refuse to wear a mask at school or at school functions under the emergency policy will be subject to discipline consistent with district policy and exclusion from on-site instruction, according to supporting board documents.

The School Board will reevaluate the mask policy monthly at its regularly scheduled board meeting beginning Sept. 21, administrators said.