Hot Springs fire seen as suspicious

HOT SPRINGS -- A fire that destroyed a trailer home Tuesday evening on Skeet Drive was "definitely suspicious" since the home appeared to have no electricity and witnesses reported a woman had threatened to burn it down, Piney Fire Chief Scott Miser said Wednesday.

Piney Fire Department got the call about the fire at 181 Skeet Drive at 5:36 p.m. and arrived to find it fully engulfed, Miser said, noting "flames were coming out of the windows on both ends."

The 18 Piney firefighters who responded to the scene had the fire under control in "about 15 to 20 minutes" and then were on scene another two hours or so for cleanup, he said. No injuries were reported.

Miser said it appeared there was no electricity to the structure, noting the meter was still there but "the wires to it appeared to have been intentionally ripped out" at some point.

Miser also noted that there were "several eyewitnesses" at the scene who stated they "heard a woman screaming she was going to burn the place down" just before the fire started, and then she left the scene.