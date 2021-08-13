RoughRiders steal another victory from Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas needed stolen bases to score first, but Frisco used them to set up another victory Thursday night.

Matt Whatley's fifth-inning stolen base eventually led to the go-ahead run being scored as the RoughRiders took their second straight win over the Naturals with a 3-2 decision at Arvest Ballpark.

Frisco (52-34) not only handed Northwest Arkansas (44-42) its third consecutive defeat, but handed Naturals starter Foster Griffin his second loss in three outings since he joined the team on July 28.

The left-hander threw a season-high 70 pitches and had six strikeouts over four innings before a leadoff walk to Josh Stowers and a single by Whatley eventually led to RoughRiders runs. Griffin combined with three relievers to strike out 11 batters, giving Northwest Arkansas pitchers 27 strikeouts over the last two games.

"I thought Foster threw the ball really well," Naturals manager Scott Thorman said. "He had everything working. He pounded the zone and he got his changeup in the third inning. He gave us a chance, so it was a really positive outing for him."

Brewer Hicklen had a hand in both of Northwest Arkansas' runs. He drew a two-out walk in the fourth and stole second and third before he scored on Blake Perkins' solid single to left field to give the Naturals a 1-0 lead, then belted his 10th home run of the season with a solo shot over the right-field fence in the ninth to make it a one-run game.

Hicklen, who entered the game hitting .220, has come on in August as he has hit .300 with three home runs. He is also currently the team's leading home run hitter after Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez all were promoted to Triple-A Omaha.

"Brewer's really heating up for us," Thorman said. "He's been working hard with (Naturals hitting coach Abraham Nunez), and it's starting to come together for him. That was a pretty good at-bat in the ninth. He's got a lot of power that way. He showed it in the past and he's starting to get back to that."

Frisco, which entered the game with a comfortable 9 1/2-game lead in the Double-A Central's South Division, tied the game when Josh Stowers walked, stole second and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by former Arkansas Razorback Jax Biggers. Whatley, whose single moved Stowers to third and set up the tying run, then stole second and scored on Josh Smith's single to give the RoughRiders a 2-1 lead.

Frisco added an insurance tally when Justin Foscue doubled to start off the eighth against Andres Sotillet, the fourth Naturals pitcher, and scored on Blaine Crim's single.

Northwest Arkansas announced a roster change before Thursday's game. Jeison Guzman, who was with Class A-Advanced Quad Cities before playing for the Dominican Republic in the Olympics, joined the team in place of Dennicher Carrasco, who was released.