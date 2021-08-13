Siloam Springs School Board turns down mask mandate

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs School Board voted 3-2 against a proposed mask mandate at Thursday's regular meeting.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins, in a letter released Tuesday, recommended to the board that the district put a mask mandate in place for start of school in an effort to limit the spread of covid-19.

Board president Brian Lamb and board member Connie Matchell voted in favor of the mandate. Board members Travis Jackson, Grant Loyd and vice president Audra Farrell voted against it.