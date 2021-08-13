Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Siloam Springs School Board turns down mask mandate

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs School Board voted 3-2 against a proposed mask mandate at Thursday's regular meeting.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins, in a letter released Tuesday, recommended to the board that the district put a mask mandate in place for start of school in an effort to limit the spread of covid-19.

Board president Brian Lamb and board member Connie Matchell voted in favor of the mandate. Board members Travis Jackson, Grant Loyd and vice president Audra Farrell voted against it.

Print Headline: Siloam Springs School Board turns down mask mandate

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT