Postal worker said to fight off robber

Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday in the attempted robbery of a postal service worker, according to a report.

The report said that Blessoe Watson, 21, of Little Rock was thwarted in the attempt when the postal worker used pepper spray. Watson then ran into the former Franklin Elementary School at 1701 S. Harrison St. where he reportedly assaulted another person, the report said.

Officers found him in possession of a stolen truck at West 16th Street and South Harrison Street, where he was detained at 12:05 p.m., according to the report.

Watson was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond and charged with felony aggravated robbery, felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor battery.

Bryant woman faces assault case in NLR

A Bryant woman is accused of assaulting an employee at a business Thursday morning, a police report noted.

North Little Rock police responded to 1418 Main St. at 7:30 a.m. where a woman told them that after arriving at her place of work, she warned Queen Esther, 43, who was in the roadway, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Esther rushed toward her vehicle and attempted to stab the driver while the window was still rolled up, according to the report.

Police observed Esther to be erratic, the report said.

Esther is charged with felony aggravated assault.

Maumelle warrant nets Furlow man

Jacksonville police reported arresting a Furlow man on a warrant after he purportedly left the scene of an accident.

Chad Bivens was stopped by officers while riding a bicycle at 9 Shamrock Court where he was found to be facing a Maumelle warrant, the report said.

Bivens was found during the arrest to have cocaine, according to the report.

A second report found Bivens responsible for leaving the scene of an accident at Southeastern Road and Graham Road where his ID was found, the report said.

Bivens was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is being held with bail set at $2,500 and charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident with an injury; felony possession of cocaine; misdemeanor failure to appear; reckless driving; and failure to obey a stop sign.