Pulaski County notebook

Meals provided for school employees

Volunteers distributed more than 400 lunches to teachers and staff members at Sherwood area schools Thursday, according to a Sherwood Facebook post.

Mayor Virginia Young, and members of Centennial Bank, the Sherwood Education Foundation and David's Fire Equipment partnered with Popeye's Chicken to provide lunches to the 460 staffers and teachers.

Lunches were delivered to Sherwood Elementary, Abundant Life Christian Academy, Oakbrooke Elementary, Sylvan Hills Elementary, Cato Elementary, Sylvan Hills Junior High, Harris Elementary, Sylvan Hills Middle School, Clinton Elementary, Lisa Academy and Sylvan Hills High School, according to the post.

Society sets event on pet adoptions

The Pulaski County Humane Society will participate in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event from Wednesday to Sunday, a release from the organization said.

Dogs and cats will be available for adoption at $25 during the event, according to a Facebook post.

This is an emergency event to get large dogs weighing 40 pounds or more, adult cats 6 months or older, and senior dogs 7 years or older into loving homes, according to a release by the foundation.

A sponsorship by the foundation will lower the adoption cost to $25 for the animals. Those unable to adopt are asked to donate to the Empty the Shelters fund to help sponsor adoptions.