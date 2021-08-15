• Tony Bennett has retired from performing, his son and longtime manager Danny Bennett confirmed. A week after the legendary crooner joined frequent collaborator Lady Gaga for two sold-out shows at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall, his son said the 95-year-old performer will not return to the stage and that tour dates are canceled. The performances with Lady Gaga were being billed as Bennett's final shows in New York City, though he was scheduled to keep touring and performing at other venues along the East Coast. But after an announcement that Bennett would cancel the remainder of his 2021 tour, his son said the singer was effectively retiring from the stage. "There won't be any additional concerts," Danny Bennett told Variety. "This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors' orders." The Grammy-winning musician, whose chart-topping career spans seven decades, told AARP Magazine earlier this year that he has been living with Alzheimer's disease for the past four years. Danny Bennett, who has managed his father for more than 40 years, said Tony Bennett still has the voice that earned him 20 Grammys but that traveling is an issue. "We're not worried about him being able to sing," Danny Bennett said. "We are worried, from a physical standpoint ... about human nature. Tony's 95."

• California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner toured the U.S.-Mexico border Friday in San Diego, building on a campaign platform that includes calls for construction of former President Donald Trump's border wall to resume. Jenner, who is running in the September recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, said issues at the border prompted her campaign. "One of the reasons I decided to run for governor is I was laying in bed and I was watching what's happening at the border, and I was so upset with it," said the former Olympian, who's more recently known for her appearances on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." "People dying. People drowning. Kids in cages. It was bad policies and bad outcomes." Construction of the steel border wall was brought to a halt Jan. 20 when President Joe Biden issued an executive order pausing the project. Jenner, who describes herself as a moderate and progressive Republican, said she favors granting a path to citizenship for migrants in the state but that border security is at the top of her agenda.