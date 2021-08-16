Arkansas reports record number of covid patients on ventilators; new cases rise by 856

The number of patients on ventilators reached a new all-time high of 323 — 20 more than the previous day — according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Covid-19 hospitalizations climbed by 46 to 1,459, another record high. An additional 31 deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 6,498.

"Today’s report shows another high day of hospitalizations and deaths from covid," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Twitter post. "Our vaccine numbers are up from last week, a trend that needs to continue. As many children across Arkansas head back to school today, I am praying for a safe and productive year."

Another 856 cases were added Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 420,663.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose to 24,098.

The number of covid-19 patients in intensive care rose by four to 553.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 7,443 to 2,524,334.

