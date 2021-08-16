'The Miracle Worker' tickets on sale at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "The Miracle Worker" beginning Sept. 17.

This will be the inaugural production for the center's Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 623 S. Main St.

Tickets are on sale for "The Miracle Worker" and performances will be 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank, according to a news release.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.

This production is based on the true story of Helen Keller and is written by William Gibson.

"The Miracle Worker" dramatizes the classic true story and life of Anne Sullivan and her student Helen Keller. Only Anne realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued. What may be the beginnings of a volatile relationship transform into life-long companionship, according to the news release.

Anna Grace Bailey of Monticello and Lily Jennings of Rison will star as Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller, respectively.

Rounding out the cast are Latailya Craig, Siyaz Ervin, Kaleb Hughes, Dorian Hunter, Keiren Minter, Sarah Mitchell, Violet Myers, Riley Scholes, Madelyn Thompson, Olivia Thompson and Will Witt.

ASC's Theater Education Coordinator Lindsey Collins and veteran performer, stage manager, and set designer Kayla Earnest will direct the production. Their most recent collaborations are ASC's productions of "Mirror Mirror On The Wall: A Virtual Fractured Fairytale" in 2021 and "A Christmas Story" in 2019.

Details: asc701.org.