Man jailed after Hot Springs nurse hit

HOT SPRINGS -- A homeless man was arrested on a felony battery charge late Saturday after a nurse told police she was punched in the face as she left a hospital.

Curtis Lawton Wages, 27, who lists "city streets" as his address, was taken into custody at the hospital shortly after 10:30 p.m. and charged with second-degree battery, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Wages, who lists no prior criminal history, was being held in lieu of $2,500 bond and to have appeared Monday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police officer Dawson Guzman responded to a report of a disorderly person and spoke with Wages, who was sitting in the hospital parking lot with security officers.

The officers stated Wages was being evaluated at the hospital and had been discharged.

After leaving the building, Wages reportedly walked up to a nurse who was leaving "without speaking" and punched her in the nose. Guzman noted the victim had dried blood on her upper lip and chin and on her mask.