Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT
BASEBALL

Judge denies restraining order against Bauer

Today at 2:06 a.m.
FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge sided with Bauer on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday and denied a five-year restraining order requested by a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters.

In denying the civil domestic violence restraining order after a four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman's testimony, Bauer honored her boundaries when she set them. And she said Bauer couldn't know the boundaries she didn't express to him.

"We consider in a sexual encounter that when a woman says no she should be believed," Gould-Saltman said, "so what should we do when she says yes?"

The woman's attorney, Lisa Helfend Meyer, said in her closing arguments that Bauer was a "monster" who far exceeded what the woman consented to, especially in punching her in the face and leaving serious bruising that was captured in photographs. Bauer also did things that the woman couldn't consent to because she had been choked unconscious.

"Let me be clear, the injuries as shown in the photographs are terrible," said the judge, who issued her decision about five minutes after closing arguments were completed. However, she added, in her communications with Bauer the woman "was not ambiguous about wanting rough sex in the parties' first encounter, and wanting rougher sex in the second encounter."

Bauer had no visible reaction in court to the decision.

It was a victory for Bauer in his public fight to clear his name, but serious hurdles remain, including a criminal investigation by police in Pasadena, Calif., and a probe by Major League Baseball.

MLB put Bauer on paid administrative leave on July 2, and has extended the status through today.

FILE - In this June 6, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. An attorney for Bauer told a judge that the Dodgers pitcher had every reason to believe that a woman wanted the rough treatment he gave her in two sexual encounters that led to her seeking a five-year restraining order against him. Lawyer Shawn Holley made the argument at a hearing Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
FILE - In this June 6, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. An attorney for Bauer told a judge that the Dodgers pitcher had every reason to believe that a woman wanted the rough treatment he gave her in two sexual encounters that led to her seeking a five-year restraining order against him. Lawyer Shawn Holley made the argument at a hearing Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Print Headline: Judge denies restraining order against Bauer

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT