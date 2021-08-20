Sulphur Springs home destroyed by fire

SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Sulphur Springs Fire Department was called at 12:21 p.m. Aug. 14 to a house fire at 215 S. Duff Ave. and arrived on the scene at 12:23 p.m.

Fire chief Dana Winn reported that the front of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to save the neighboring houses on each side, as well as a shed in the back, but the home was a total loss.

Only one occupant was home at the time, and she was transported to Springfield, Mo., for treatment of second- and third-degree burns. She is reported to be in good condition.

Firefighters also rescued a dog that was trapped in a kennel.

Fire departments from Gravette, Maysville and Noel, Mo., also responded to assist.

Gravette fire chief David Orr reported that, by the time units arrived, multiple rooms and the attic were all involved and the fire had burned through several spots in the floor.

“We had to go defensive and protect the two houses that were very close by,” he said. “The departments did very well because the space between the homes and the wind were working against us.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it is believed to be accidental.