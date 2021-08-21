UAPB program offers pandemic food safety class

The Small Farm Program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is conducting a produce-safety training program that includes safety practices specific to the coronavirus pandemic, said Karen Lee, Extension assistant for UAPB.

The training will be offered at different times during the summer and fall. It is part of a $1 million grant titled, "Reducing the Impact of SARS-CoV-2 and Related Disruptions on Local Food Supply Chain in Minority Communities in the 1890 Land Grant Regional Network."

All of the nation's 1890 land-grant institutions are conducting the training, according to a news release.

"When it comes to food safety, farmers should always implement good agricultural practices that reduce the risk of the vegetables becoming contaminated with pathogenic bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella or listeria, as they are dangerous for consumers and can cause financial difficulties for the farm," Lee said.

"A covid outbreak on a farm or ranch can also cause tremendous financial strain to a farming operation. The new food safety course provides different practices that can be used to reduce the risk of an outbreak occurring," she said.

More information can be obtained from Lee at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its extension and research programs and services without discrimination.