Floral fashion

"Always look to the artists to reflect what is happening in real time with a bit of optimism and whimsy," says Meredith Corning of Meredith Corning PR.

Corning organized a group of artisans, event vendors and models to come together for an event billed as the first of its kind: Fleur de Muse, a virtual design showcase, Aug. 8 at the Castle on Stagecoach in Little Rock.

The event was brought via social media to viewers who witnessed the latest fashion and floral trends: bridal gowns by Couture by Tess Bridal; fashion floral accessories made with live flowers by Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio; and fashions by Paul Rainwater with Q Clothier. In addition to his custom menswear, Rainwater showed menswear-style shirtdresses for women, custom tailored to their bodies, which he began creating last year.

A floral garden installation on the castle's steps set the stage and served as the catwalk for the show whose models were Erica Watkins, Kiley Salge, Kyla Dishman, Samantha Anderson, Michaela Boothby, Stacy Heath, Alyson Perry, Chase Rackley and Joshua Ang Price. Models carried selfie sticks down the runway while sharing with their fans on social media. Viewers could tune into any participant's Instagram account for highlights from each member throughout the day.

Artisan hors d'oeuvres by Vibrant Occasions Catering were served to models at the end of the runway, who enjoyed them poolside: "Jar-Cute-eries," mini-charcuterie in jars; Caprese pipettes -- fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato and fresh basil on a pipette filled with aged balsamic vinegar; hummus shooters, topped with marinated feta and served with vegetable crudites; and mini lox and bagels, house-smoked salmon with dilled cream cheese on a mini house-made bagel.

Rose of Sharon also released its latest product launch -- floral accessories including necklaces, rings, anklets, hair clips, bracelets and more, again composed entirely of fresh flowers.

"[The] goal of Fleur de Muse is to provide inspiration for other artists and designers who may be looking for new ways to showcase their work in more sustainable ways," says Althea Wiles with Rose of Sharon.

-- Information and photos contributed by Meredith Corning PR/ Photos special to the Democrat-Gazette by Sydney Rasch