Rep seeking youngsters for 'Charlie Brown' show

Arkansas Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for "A Charlie Brown Christmas," adapted from the 1965 animated television special based on the comic strip Peanuts, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 7-8 — with callbacks Sept. 9 — at the theater, 601 Main St., Little Rock.

It's an open call for a diverse company of young actors and singers, age 12 and up, for 11 principal roles. Those auditioning should bring a headshot and resume and prepare a one-minute monologue of their choice and 16 bars of a song. An accompanist will be provided.

Anna Kimmell will direct. Production dates are Dec. 3-23; rehearsals begin Nov. 9, with the possibility of some prior virtual and/or music rehearsals. The performances will take place on a nontraditional schedule, including Thursday and Friday evenings and multiple performances Saturdays, Sundays and December 20-23. (The one-act show will run approximately 30-45 minutes.) The cast must be fully vaccinated (along with the production team and all Rep staff); actors must supply proof of vaccination upon being cast.

Set up an appointment by sending an email to casting@therep.org; put "Charlie Brown Appointment" as the subject line.

