Rep seeking youngsters for 'Charlie Brown' show

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:59 a.m.
The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will hold auditions Sept. 7-8 for "A Charlie Brown Christmas," based on the 1965 animated television special. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Arkansas Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for "A Charlie Brown Christmas," adapted from the 1965 animated television special based on the comic strip Peanuts, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 7-8 — with callbacks Sept. 9 — at the theater, 601 Main St., Little Rock.

It's an open call for a diverse company of young actors and singers, age 12 and up, for 11 principal roles. Those auditioning should bring a headshot and resume and prepare a one-minute monologue of their choice and 16 bars of a song. An accompanist will be provided.

Anna Kimmell will direct. Production dates are Dec. 3-23; rehearsals begin Nov. 9, with the possibility of some prior virtual and/or music rehearsals. The performances will take place on a nontraditional schedule, including Thursday and Friday evenings and multiple performances Saturdays, Sundays and December 20-23. (The one-act show will run approximately 30-45 minutes.) The cast must be fully vaccinated (along with the production team and all Rep staff); actors must supply proof of vaccination upon being cast.

Set up an appointment by sending an email to casting@therep.org; put "Charlie Brown Appointment" as the subject line.

