State teams of interest

All times Central
SUN BELT
ARKANSAS STATE (0-0, 0-0 SUN BELT)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Sept. 4 Central Arkansas 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 Memphis 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Washington 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Tulsa TBA
Oct. 2 at Georgia Southern* TBA
Oct. 7 Coastal Carolina* 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 La.-Lafayette* 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 at South Alabama* TBA
Nov. 6 Appalachian State* TBA
Nov. 13 at La.-Monroe* TBA
Nov. 20 at Georgia State* TBA
Nov. 21 Texas State* TBA
*Sun Belt game
ATLANTIC SUN
CENTRAL ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 ASUN)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Sept. 4 at Arkansas State 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Missouri State 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 Ark.-Pine Bluff 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 Sam Houston St. 4 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Abilene Christian 6 p.m.
Oct. 16 E. Kentucky* 4 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Lamar 6 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Jacksonville St.* 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 Texas Wesleyan 4 p.m.
Nov. 13 Stephen F. Austin 4 p.m.
Nov. 20 at Tarleton State 6 p.m.
*Atlantic Sun game
SWAC
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Sept. 4 Lane 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Central Arkansas 6 p.m.
Sept. 23 Alcorn State* TBA
Sept. 30 at Prairie View A&M* TBA
Oct. 9 at Alabama State* TBA
Oct. 16 Southern* 2 p.m.
Oct. 23 Arkansas+ TBA
Oct. 30 at Texas Southern* TBA
Nov. 6 Grambling State* 2 p.m.
Nov. 13 Florida A&M* 2 p.m.
Nov. 20 at Alabama A&M* 1 p.m.
*SWAC game +at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
GREAT AMERICAN
ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Sept. 2 Southern Nazarene* 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Oklahoma Baptist* 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 Henderson State* 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Arkansas Tech* 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Oct. 9 at NW Oklahoma State* 4 p.m.
Oct. 16 Ouachita Baptist* 2 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Harding* 3 p.m.
Oct. 30 at SE Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Nov. 6 East Central (Okla.)* 2 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Southern Arkansas* 2 p.m.
*GAC game
ARKANSAS TECH (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Sept. 2 SE Oklahoma State* 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 at East Central (Okla.)* 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Ouachita Baptist* 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 Ark.-Monticello* 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Southern Nazarene* 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m.
Oct. 16 Southern Arkansas*+ 2 p.m.
Oct. 23 Henderson State* 2 p.m.
Oct. 30 at SW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 6 NW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Nov. 13 Harding* 2 p.m.
*GAC game +Murphy USA Classic at El Dorado
HARDING (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Sept. 4 East Central (Okla.)* 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 at SE Oklahoma State* 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Southern Arkansas* 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 Ouachita Baptist* 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m.
Oct. 9 Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Henderson State* 2 p.m.
Oct. 23 Ark.-Monticello* 3 p.m.
Oct. 30 at NW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Nov. 6 SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m.
*GAC game
HENDERSON STATE (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Sept. 2 at SW Oklahoma Stat* 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 NW Oklahoma State* 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Ark.-Monticello* 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 Southern Arkansas* 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 at SE Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Oct. 9 East Centtal (Okla.)* 2 p.m.
Oct. 16 Harding* 2 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m.
Oct. 30 Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Oklahona Baptist* 2 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Ouachita Baptist* 1 p.m.
*GAC game
OUACHITA BAPTIST (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Sept. 2 Oklahoma Baptist* 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Southern Nazarene* 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 Arkansas Tech* 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Harding* 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 NW Oklahoma State* noon
Oct. 9 at SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Ark.-Monticello* 2 p.m.
Oct. 23 Southern Arkansas* 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 at East Central (Okla.)* 2 p.m.
Nov. 6 SE Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 Henderson State* 1 p.m.
*GAC game
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Sept. 2 at NW Oklahoma State* 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 SW Oklahoma State* 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 Harding* 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Henderson Srtate* 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 at East Centtral (Okla.)* 2 p.m.
Oct. 9 SE Oklahoma State* 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 Arkansas Tech*+ 2 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Ouachita Baptist* 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Suthern Nazarene* 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 Ark.-Monticello* 2 p.m.
*GAC game +Murphy USA Classic at El Doreado
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC ASSOC.
HENDRIX (0-0, 0-0 SAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Sept. 4 at Austin (Texas) 1 p.m.
Sept. 11 Wis.-River Falls noon
Sept. 18 at Howard Payne 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 RPA (Texas) 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Centre (Ky.)* noon
Oct. 9 Birmingham-Southern* 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Rhodes (Tenn.)* 6 p.m.
Oct. 23 Berry (Ga.)* 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Trinity (Texas)* 11 a.m.
Nov. 6 Millsaps (Miss.)* 6 p.m.
Nov. 13 at Sewanee (Tenn.)* 1 p.m.
*SAA game
SOONER ATHLETIC CONF.
LYON COLLEGE (0-0, 0-0 SAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Aug. 28 at Missouri Baptist 6 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Ottawa-Arizona* 8 p.m.
Sept. 11 Wayland Baptist* 2 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Okla. Panhandle St.* 3 p.m.
Oct. 2 Langston* 2 p.m.
Oct. 9 Arizona Christian* 3 p.m.
Oct. 16 at Texas College* 2 p.m
Oct. 23 at SW Assemblies of God* 2 p.m.
Nov. 6 Louisiana College* 2 p.m.
Nov. 13 Texas Wesleyan* 2 p.m.
*SAC game