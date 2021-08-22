North Little Rock notebook

Volunteers sought

for river cleanup

North Little Rock is inviting the public to help clean up the Arkansas River next month.

The river cleanup will be Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Residents will gather at the Burns Park boat ramp in North Little Rock and pick up trash along the waterway.

School schedules

vaccination clinic

A free covid-19 vaccination clinic will be open to the public Tuesday at the Capital City Lighthouse Charter School, 3901 Virginia Dr. in North Little Rock.

No appointments are needed. People can walk in and get shots from 2-6 p.m.

The clinic will be administering the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which will require a second dose. The clinic will be open again on Sept. 18 to administer the second dose.

Those who are age 18 and older and get vaccinated will be given the choice of receiving a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off ticket or an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission gift certificate.