Class 4A Super Six By Erick Taylor

Shiloh Christian Stuttgart Joe T. Robinson Warren Crossett Malvern

No. 1 Shiloh Christian

COACH Jeff Conaway

CONFERENCE 4A-1

2020 RECORD 14-1

KEY RETURNERS QB/DB Eli Wisdom (Jr., 6-0, 170); RB/LB Kaden Henley (Sr., 6-3, 225); OL/DL Cooper Darr (Jr., 6-4, 240); WR/S Cooper Hutchinson (Sr., 5-11, 185)

NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian hadn't won a state title since 2010 before rolling to the championship last season. ... After spending six seasons at Greene County Tech, Conaway has won nearly 80% of his games as the Saints' coach since he took over for Josh Floyd in 2014. ... The Saints will get a chance to avenge their only loss last season on Sept. 10 against Sand Springs (Okla.). ... Shiloh Christian has won 40 games over the past three seasons.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug 27;at Pea Ridge

Sept 3;at Poteau (Okla.)

Sept. 10;Sand Springs (Okla.)

Sept. 24;Berryville*

Oct. 1;Green Forest*

Oct. 8;at Prairie Grove*

Oct. 15;at Gentry*

Oct. 22;Elkins*

Oct. 29;at Gravette*

Nov. 5;Huntsville*

*4A-1 Conference games

No. 2 Stuttgart

COACH Josh Price

CONFERENCE 4A-2

2020 RECORD 12-1

KEY RETURNERS WR Arlie Lee (Sr., 6-2, 205); ATH Jaidan Strange (Jr., 6-1, 175); RB Cedric Hawkins (Jr., 5-8, 170); ATH Tymir Coppins (Sr., 5-11, 175)

NOTEWORTHY A strong junior class highlights an experienced Ricebirds' team. ... Stuttgart's lone victory in 2019 was a forfeiture it received from Mills. ... The only game the Ricebirds were held below 23 points last season was in the semifinals against Shiloh Christian when they scored just seven. ... Stuttgart hasn't been to the state title game since 2012.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;DeWitt

Sept. 3;Star City

Sept. 10;at Warren

Sept. 24;at Southside Batesville*

Sept. 30;Heber Springs*

Oct. 8;at Bald Knob*

Oct. 15;Clinton*

Oct. 22;at Mills*

Oct. 29;at Lonoke*

Nov. 5;CAC*

*4A-2 Conference game

No. 3 Joe T. Robinson

COACH Todd Eskola

CONFERENCE 4A-7

2020 RECORD 8-4

KEY RETURNERS RB Daryl Searcy (Sr., 6-1, 215); OL/DL E'Marion Harris (Sr., 6-6, 340); OL Eli Jackson (Sr., 6-2, 265); LB Ashtyn Williams (Jr., 5-11, 195)

NOTEWORTHY Joe T. Robinson had its four-year streak of finishing with double-figure victories end last year when they recorded just eight. ... The Senators are expected to pound the ball a lot this season in their Spread attack behind Searcy. ... Robinson has won four consecutive 4A-7 league titles. ... The Senators have both Arkadelphia and Nashville at home in back-to-back weeks.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;Pulaski Academy

Sept. 3;at Maumelle

Sept. 10;at Marion

Sept. 24;at Fountain Lake*

Oct. 1;Arkadelphia*

Oct. 8;Nashville*

Oct. 15;at Malvern*

Oct. 22;Bauxite*

Oct. 29;at Ashdown*

Nov. 4;Benton Harmony Grove*

*4A-7 Conference game

No. 4 Warren

COACH Bo Hembree

CONFERENCE 4A-8

2020 RECORD 8-5

KEY RETURNERS RB Cedric Calbert (Sr., 5-8, 190); WR/DB Jacari Lee (Sr., 5-9, 175); QB/LB Maddox Lassiter (Jr., 6-3, 215); OL Dakota Eyman (Sr., 5-10, 280)

NOTEWORTHY Hembree is in his 21st season as coach, has won 216 games and led the Lumberjacks to four state championships. ... Lassiter ended with 122 tackles last season on defense while playing quarterback on offense for the final 12 games. ... Warren's last conference title came in 2018. ... The Lumberjacks started 0-3 last season before advancing to the semifinals.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Sept. 3;at White Hall

Sept. 10;Stuttgart

Sept. 17;at Franklin (La.) Parish

Sept. 24;Crossett*

Oct. 1;at Star City*

Oct. 8;at Dumas*

Oct. 15;DeWitt*

Oct. 22;Monticello*

Oct. 29;at Hamburg*

Nov. 4;Helena-West Helena*

*4A-8 Conference game

No. 5 Crossett

COACH Shawn Jackson

CONFERENCE 4A-8

2020 RECORD 6-2

KEY RETURNERS QB Tyrique Jones (Sr., 5-11, 190); LB Denzel Watkins (Sr., 6-1, 220); WR Dwayne Ashford (Sr., 6-2, 175); OL Jayden Thurman (Sr., 5-11, 307)

NOTEWORTHY Crossett played just five regular-season games last year because of cancellations related to the coronavirus. ... The Eagles played all three of its playoff games last season on the road. ... The team's last state title came in 1984. ... Jackson was an assistant coach in Kingsland, Ga., before coming to Crossett in the spring.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 28;Osceola

Sept. 3;at Magnolia

Sept. 17;McGehee

Sept. 24;at Warren*

Oct. 1;Dumas*

Oct. 8;at DeWitt*

Oct. 15;at Monticello*

Oct. 22;Hamburg*

Oct. 29;at Helena-West Helena*

Nov. 4;Star City*

*4A-8 Conference game

No. 6 Malvern

COACH J.D. Plumlee

CONFERENCE 4A-7

2020 RECORD 6-6

KEY RETURNERS QB Cedric Simmons (Jr., 6-0, 180); WR Carter Martin/DB (Sr., 6-0, 155); LB Jabri Artis (Sr., 6-4, 180); OL/DL Vinnie Winters (Soph., 6-5, 300)

NOTEWORTHY The Leopards will have an abundance of sophomores playing this season, beginning with Winters, who has offers from schools like the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State. ... The last time Malvern won at least 10 games in a season was in 2014. ... Plumlee is in his third season at the helm. ... The Leopards opened the playoffs with a shutout last year until being blanked in the second round by Shiloh Christian.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Sept. 3;Glen Rose

Sept. 10;Lake Hamilton

Sept. 17;at Hot Springs Lakeside

Sept. 24;at Bauxite

Oct. 1;Benton Harmony Grove

Oct. 8;at Ashdown

Oct. 15;Joe T. Robinson

Oct. 22;at Fountain Lake

Oct. 29;Nashville

Nov. 5;at Arkadelphia

*4A-7 Conference game