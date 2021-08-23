Class 4A Super Six By Erick Taylor
Shiloh Christian
Stuttgart
Joe T. Robinson
Warren
Crossett
Malvern
No. 1 Shiloh Christian
COACH Jeff Conaway
CONFERENCE 4A-1
2020 RECORD 14-1
KEY RETURNERS QB/DB Eli Wisdom (Jr., 6-0, 170); RB/LB Kaden Henley (Sr., 6-3, 225); OL/DL Cooper Darr (Jr., 6-4, 240); WR/S Cooper Hutchinson (Sr., 5-11, 185)
NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian hadn't won a state title since 2010 before rolling to the championship last season. ... After spending six seasons at Greene County Tech, Conaway has won nearly 80% of his games as the Saints' coach since he took over for Josh Floyd in 2014. ... The Saints will get a chance to avenge their only loss last season on Sept. 10 against Sand Springs (Okla.). ... Shiloh Christian has won 40 games over the past three seasons.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug 27;at Pea Ridge
Sept 3;at Poteau (Okla.)
Sept. 10;Sand Springs (Okla.)
Sept. 24;Berryville*
Oct. 1;Green Forest*
Oct. 8;at Prairie Grove*
Oct. 15;at Gentry*
Oct. 22;Elkins*
Oct. 29;at Gravette*
Nov. 5;Huntsville*
*4A-1 Conference games
No. 2 Stuttgart
COACH Josh Price
CONFERENCE 4A-2
2020 RECORD 12-1
KEY RETURNERS WR Arlie Lee (Sr., 6-2, 205); ATH Jaidan Strange (Jr., 6-1, 175); RB Cedric Hawkins (Jr., 5-8, 170); ATH Tymir Coppins (Sr., 5-11, 175)
NOTEWORTHY A strong junior class highlights an experienced Ricebirds' team. ... Stuttgart's lone victory in 2019 was a forfeiture it received from Mills. ... The only game the Ricebirds were held below 23 points last season was in the semifinals against Shiloh Christian when they scored just seven. ... Stuttgart hasn't been to the state title game since 2012.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 27;DeWitt
Sept. 3;Star City
Sept. 10;at Warren
Sept. 24;at Southside Batesville*
Sept. 30;Heber Springs*
Oct. 8;at Bald Knob*
Oct. 15;Clinton*
Oct. 22;at Mills*
Oct. 29;at Lonoke*
Nov. 5;CAC*
*4A-2 Conference game
No. 3 Joe T. Robinson
COACH Todd Eskola
CONFERENCE 4A-7
2020 RECORD 8-4
KEY RETURNERS RB Daryl Searcy (Sr., 6-1, 215); OL/DL E'Marion Harris (Sr., 6-6, 340); OL Eli Jackson (Sr., 6-2, 265); LB Ashtyn Williams (Jr., 5-11, 195)
NOTEWORTHY Joe T. Robinson had its four-year streak of finishing with double-figure victories end last year when they recorded just eight. ... The Senators are expected to pound the ball a lot this season in their Spread attack behind Searcy. ... Robinson has won four consecutive 4A-7 league titles. ... The Senators have both Arkadelphia and Nashville at home in back-to-back weeks.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 27;Pulaski Academy
Sept. 3;at Maumelle
Sept. 10;at Marion
Sept. 24;at Fountain Lake*
Oct. 1;Arkadelphia*
Oct. 8;Nashville*
Oct. 15;at Malvern*
Oct. 22;Bauxite*
Oct. 29;at Ashdown*
Nov. 4;Benton Harmony Grove*
*4A-7 Conference game
No. 4 Warren
COACH Bo Hembree
CONFERENCE 4A-8
2020 RECORD 8-5
KEY RETURNERS RB Cedric Calbert (Sr., 5-8, 190); WR/DB Jacari Lee (Sr., 5-9, 175); QB/LB Maddox Lassiter (Jr., 6-3, 215); OL Dakota Eyman (Sr., 5-10, 280)
NOTEWORTHY Hembree is in his 21st season as coach, has won 216 games and led the Lumberjacks to four state championships. ... Lassiter ended with 122 tackles last season on defense while playing quarterback on offense for the final 12 games. ... Warren's last conference title came in 2018. ... The Lumberjacks started 0-3 last season before advancing to the semifinals.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Sept. 3;at White Hall
Sept. 10;Stuttgart
Sept. 17;at Franklin (La.) Parish
Sept. 24;Crossett*
Oct. 1;at Star City*
Oct. 8;at Dumas*
Oct. 15;DeWitt*
Oct. 22;Monticello*
Oct. 29;at Hamburg*
Nov. 4;Helena-West Helena*
*4A-8 Conference game
No. 5 Crossett
COACH Shawn Jackson
CONFERENCE 4A-8
2020 RECORD 6-2
KEY RETURNERS QB Tyrique Jones (Sr., 5-11, 190); LB Denzel Watkins (Sr., 6-1, 220); WR Dwayne Ashford (Sr., 6-2, 175); OL Jayden Thurman (Sr., 5-11, 307)
NOTEWORTHY Crossett played just five regular-season games last year because of cancellations related to the coronavirus. ... The Eagles played all three of its playoff games last season on the road. ... The team's last state title came in 1984. ... Jackson was an assistant coach in Kingsland, Ga., before coming to Crossett in the spring.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 28;Osceola
Sept. 3;at Magnolia
Sept. 17;McGehee
Sept. 24;at Warren*
Oct. 1;Dumas*
Oct. 8;at DeWitt*
Oct. 15;at Monticello*
Oct. 22;Hamburg*
Oct. 29;at Helena-West Helena*
Nov. 4;Star City*
*4A-8 Conference game
No. 6 Malvern
COACH J.D. Plumlee
CONFERENCE 4A-7
2020 RECORD 6-6
KEY RETURNERS QB Cedric Simmons (Jr., 6-0, 180); WR Carter Martin/DB (Sr., 6-0, 155); LB Jabri Artis (Sr., 6-4, 180); OL/DL Vinnie Winters (Soph., 6-5, 300)
NOTEWORTHY The Leopards will have an abundance of sophomores playing this season, beginning with Winters, who has offers from schools like the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State. ... The last time Malvern won at least 10 games in a season was in 2014. ... Plumlee is in his third season at the helm. ... The Leopards opened the playoffs with a shutout last year until being blanked in the second round by Shiloh Christian.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Sept. 3;Glen Rose
Sept. 10;Lake Hamilton
Sept. 17;at Hot Springs Lakeside
Sept. 24;at Bauxite
Oct. 1;Benton Harmony Grove
Oct. 8;at Ashdown
Oct. 15;Joe T. Robinson
Oct. 22;at Fountain Lake
Oct. 29;Nashville
Nov. 5;at Arkadelphia
*4A-7 Conference game