Cuomo rips media, defends his record

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Andrew Cuomo defended his record over a decade as New York's governor and portrayed himself as the victim of a "media frenzy" Monday as he prepared for a midnight power transfer that will make Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul the state's first female governor.

Cuomo, a Democrat, was set to end his term at 11:59 p.m., just under two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations.

Hochul was scheduled be sworn in just after midnight by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a brief, private ceremony.

In a prerecorded farewell address released at noon, Cuomo boasted of making government effective in his years in office, cited his work battling the covid-19 pandemic and struck a defiant tone on the harassment allegations.

He said the report that triggered his resignation -- an account of what Attorney General Letitia James said was sexual harassment or inappropriate touching of 11 women -- as "designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic, and it did work," Cuomo said. "There was a political and media stampede."

But he said prolonging his fight in office "could only cause governmental paralysis, and that is just not an option for you and not an option for the state, especially now."

Cuomo also touted himself as a bulwark against his party's left wing faction that he said wants to "defund the police" and "demonize businesses." He also pointed to achievements including New York's legalization of same-sex marriage and increasing the minimum wage to $15.

Some critics jumped on Cuomo's last remarks as self-serving.

Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou, a fellow Democrat, tweeted that the governor had many opportunities to improve as a leader and "Chose himself every time. Goodbye, Governor Cuomo."

Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, released a statement saying he was exploring his options for his post-gubernatorial life but had "no interest in running for office again."

Hochul will inherit immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction in Cuomo's distracted final months in office. For one, covid-19 has refused to abate.

Hochul, also a Democrat, announced the planned appointments Monday of two top aides: Karen Persichilli Keogh will become secretary to the governor and Elizabeth Fine will be Hochul's chief legal counselor.

She plans to keep on Cuomo-era employees for 45 days to allow her time to interview new hires, but said she will not keep anyone found to have behaved unethically. At least 35 employees in the governor's office have left since February, according to staff rosters.

Hochul has vowed no one will ever call her workplace "toxic."

"I have a different approach to governing," Hochul said Wednesday in Queens, adding, "I get the job done because I don't have time for distractions, particularly coming into this position."

Hochul has already said she plans to run for a full four-year term next year. She'll do so as the state Democratic Party grapples with a struggle between moderate and liberal New Yorkers.

State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs praised Hochul as "formidable."

"She's very experienced and I think she'll be a refreshing and exciting new governor," he said.

This image made from video provided by the New York Governor's Office shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo giving a farewell speech, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 in New York. The governor's resignation will be effective at the end of the day Monday. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will then be sworn in. (New York Governor's Office via AP)