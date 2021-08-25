College puts off food truck festival

Southeast Arkansas College has postponed its Food Truck Scholarship Festival. The event had been planned for Saturday at the Seabrook Recreation Center, according to a news release. Details: (870) 543-5907.

United Way sets fundraiser launch

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will kick off its fundraising campaign at noon Sept. 23 in the ballroom of the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The announcement will be made during a combined meeting with the Rotary Club of Pine Bluff, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. United Way will also hold its Day of Caring beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 24.

Pharmacy offering antibody shots

Express Rx pharmacy is offering covid-19 monoclonal antibodies by injection. The four-dose treatment is designed to prevent or mitigate the effects of the virus, and to protect against severe illness and hospitalization, according to a news release.

The pharmacy chain is administering the shots to covid-19-positive or exposed individuals at 30 locations across eight states, including 11 stores in Arkansas. Previously, only medical centers were authorized to provide these treatments. In late July, the FDA gave approval for pharmacies to provide them through subcutaneous injections, according to the release.

Express Rx encourages Arkansans to contact their health care provider for prescriptions before scheduling free appointments. After the injections, Express Rx will observe the individuals for one hour for possible reactions.

Express Rx of Pine Bluff is at 3006 W. 28th Ave. For other locations or details, visit expressrx.net.

2 locals in UALR's honors program

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock welcomed 25 new students to the Donaghey Scholars Honors Program for the 2021-22 academic year, according to a news release.

Local honorees include Owen Haynes of White Hall, a graduate of White Hall High School, and Jacelyn Simmons of Star City, a graduate of Star City High School.

Donaghey Scholars represent the brightest students at UALR, the release says. Participants receive financial packages that include full tuition and fees, stipends, financial assistance to study abroad, housing subsidies and new laptops.