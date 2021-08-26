ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Tipton & Hurst, Humane Society team up to take pet portraits for National Dog Day

Pet portraits

Tipton & Hurst, 1801 N. Grant St., Little Rock, is marking National Dog Day — that's today — by teaming with the Humane Society of Pulaski County for pet portraits, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For a minimum $5 donation, a masked Tipton & Hurst employee will shoot high-resolution images of pooches and other pets (yes, they'll shoot cats, bunnies, iguanas, etc., but not snakes) and transmit them to owners via email. The store will provide greenery backdrop, floral collars and other props. Also, through the end of the month, the retailer will also donate to the Humane Society a portion of each "Petals for Paws" arrangement it sells. Visit tiptonhurst.com.

UCA alumni art

Artwork by 25 University of Central Arkansas alumni will be on display at Baum Gallery at UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway, for "Baum at 25," marking the gallery's 25th anniversary. An opening reception, 5-8 p.m. today, includes a 5:30 p.m. round-table discussion with Lily Kuonen, a 2006 UCA graduate and the fall's first College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences artist-in-residence. The exhibition will remain up through Oct. 15. Admission to reception and gallery is free. Visit uca.edu/art/baum.

“Hewn” by Lily Kuonen is part of the “Baum at 25” exhibition, on display at the Baum Gallery at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

'Automotive' musical

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts stages the musical "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" (music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams from the 1968 movie, based on the children's classic by Ian Fleming about a magical flying car), 7:30 p.m. Friday and Monday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theatre, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $18 and $16, $15 and $13 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

Square summer

A Grill Wars competition, "Showdown at Sunset," a Cruise Night classic car show, food vendors and a Fun Zone with inflatables, interactive games and other water attractions will enliven the final 2021 Summer on the Square, Saturday on Union Square in El Dorado.

Presenters are Mainstreet El Dorado and Noalmark Broadcasting. Sponsor is Mac's Tree Service. Admission is free; take lawn chairs.

Check-in and setup for Grill Wars, Elm and Jefferson streets, will take place 9-10 a.m., focusing on "Campfire Dogs and S'mores." Entry fees: Hot dog/sausage, $40; s'mores, $15; kids' division dog (children 15 and younger with a parent) $15. Winning payouts range from $25-$250; awards will be given out at 5:30 p.m. Sponsor is Delek US. Call (870) 862-4747 or visit mainstreeteldorado.org.

The Fun Zone and vendors open shop at 11 a.m. From 12:30-2 p.m., there will be an Arkansas Moo Duk Kwan Martial Arts demonstration on the Jefferson Street Courthouse Stage, followed by performances by Carmelo Brown and Mason Halstead, 2:30-3:30 p.m., and Brody McKinney, 4-5:30.

The Cruise Night Classic Car Show starts at 4 p.m. on Washington Street.

At 6 p.m. on the Jefferson Street Stage, the South Arkansas Arts Center offers a musical revue of songs from past and coming shows.

The South Arkansas Preservation Society's "Showdown at Sunset" re-created gunfight is at 6:30 p.m.; at 7, the South Arkansas Symphony, with tenor Aiden Poling and soprano Maddison Gilcrease, performs songs from "Wicked" and "Frozen" and a set of classical overtures. Admission is free; sponsor is First Financial Bank. Visit southarkansassymphony.com.

Cinematic 'Kane'

“Citizen Kane,” marking its 80th anniversary, returns to the big screen Sept. 19 and 22 at movie theaters in Little Rock, Conway, Jonesboro, Fayetteville and Fort Smith. (Demorat-Gazette file photo)

"Citizen Kane," the 1941 Orson Welles classic, mark its 80th anniversary with a return to the big screen, via Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros.:

◼️ 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 19 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Breckenridge 12 and Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock and the Cinemark Town Centre in Conway

◼️ 3 p.m. Sept. 19 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Jonesboro Towne Cinema in Jonesboro, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Malco Fort Smith Cinema in Fort Smith.

The screenings include pre- and post-film commentary by TCM's Ben Mankiewicz, the grandson of "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. Ticket information is available at FathomEvents.com.

Screenwriting labs

The Arkansas Cinema Society is offering two free screenwriting labs for high school students ages 15 to 19:

◼️ Helena-based screenwriter and director Nolan Dean will lead one lab, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25-29 at the Thrive Center & Offices, 411-415 Ohio St., Helena. Application deadline is Sept. 24. Sign up at tinyurl.com/3vzzdsmk.

◼️ Writer and producer Amber Lindley will oversee the other, 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Oct. 11-Nov. 5 at Teen Action & Support Center at the Station, 610 Emma Ave., Springdale. Application deadline is also Sept. 24. Sign up at tinyurl.com/6w8w9xnt.

Fifteen spots are available for each course. Topics will include story structure, character development and how to take a story from the page to the screen. Co-sponsor Final Draft is providing free access to screenwriting software for one year. Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed.