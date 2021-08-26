A sneak peek of the Bang-Up Betty storefront in Argenta

The Article got an exclusive first look at the new Bang-Up Betty storefront in North Little Rock. Look through the gallery to see the space.

The shop will open on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. It’s located at 327 Main Street, on the second floor above Ristorante Capeo. You’ll see a door just to the left of Ristorante Capeo — open the door and walk up the stairs into the light-filled space filled with jewelry, candles and other trinkets.

Check back on Tuesday for the full story, where we’ll detail how Bang-Up Betty began, explain how the owner, Stacey Bowers, makes each piece and answer the question on everyone’s mind: Who is Betty?