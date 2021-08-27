Philippine leader Duterte pushes to keep grip on power

MANILA, Philippines -- President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is firming up plans to remain in power beyond next year when his single-term limit expires, much as Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey stayed at the helm through constitutional maneuvering.

"You really want it? Then I will run for vice president," Duterte said in one of his characteristic late-night discourses this week. "Then I will continue the crusade. I'm worried about drugs and insurgency."

He rules a nation of 110 million people racked by a drug war, a persistent communist insurgency and a spiraling pandemic. Yet he is often absent from public view, regularly sleeps until the afternoon and makes rambling televised speeches that drag into the early hours of the morning.

Like the Philippines' Marcos and Aquino families before him, the 76-year-old leader appears to be forging a dynasty, planning to maintain influence over the office of the president either through his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio or close aide Christopher "Bong" Go, one of whom is likely to run as his nominal successor. The election is in May; if the plan is successful, Duterte could effectively hold sway until 2028.

While Duterte has been known to make contradictory statements, his blueprint heralds more tumult in the Philippines amid questions over his health, competence and human-rights record. It also fuels uncertainties in ties with the U.S., a frequent target of the president's expletive-laden outbursts. His war on drugs, meanwhile, looks set to drag on despite thousands of deaths and an International Criminal Court investigation into crimes against humanity.

Many Filipinos are OK with that. Some 91% were satisfied with his performance, according to Pulse Asia in September, despite a recession and record hunger. A double Duterte ticket, with Duterte-Carpio as president, was the top pick in a June survey by the same pollster. He and his daughter previously shared power as mayor and vice mayor of the southern city of Davao, swapping roles when their terms were up.

In the five years since he took office, Duterte has threatened to kill drug suspects, joked about rape and cursed Pope Francis. He has chided the U.S., his treaty ally, while moving closer to China. His absences from the public eye in the coronavirus pandemic have fueled accusations from his critics that he is not fit for the job.

He has skipped international meetings for power naps, and his spokesmen have cited the president's need to sleep as a reason for his absence or tardiness at the occasional morning appointment -- including a visit to earthquake victims.

Duterte declared in 2016 that his day begins at 1 p.m. "I don't care about your 8-to-5," he said shortly after his election. Last year, he said work started at around 2 p.m. and could go "until the night, no limit. ... It can reach 2, 3 o'clock in the morning."

While Duterte's allies chalk up his night-owl tendencies to his personality, experts say his style also serves to further his interests as a performative, populist leader.

"He loves to confuse his political rivals in order not to telegraph his intent," said Julio Teehankee, a professor of political science at De La Salle University.

The timing of Duterte's missives means people winding down from their day don't have the energy to listen in, said Gene Segarra Navera, a lecturer in public discourse at the National University of Singapore.

Navera noted three recurring Duterte strategies: the construction of an enemy, such as drug addicts or communists; the bolstering of his government; and the dismissal or trivialization of his critics.

"His speeches are rambling, incoherent, all over the place. But there is method to his so-called madness," he said.

Duterte's plans also appear born out of personal necessity. Analysts say he could be pushing to remain in a position of power so he could either be shielded from future lawsuits by whoever is president, or force that person to resign and take over the top office himself.