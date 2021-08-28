ESPN to televise five UAPB games

ESPN network channels and streaming service will televise a fifth University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football game this season.

The Golden Lions' Nov. 13 home game against Florida A&M University will be streamed on ESPN+. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

The game is among five that ESPN+, a premium digital service, recently added to its Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule, the league announced Friday. The conference's fall 2021 package with ESPN begins with the flagship network's telecast of "College GameDay" from the site of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta at 9 a.m. today.

ESPN will also carry the MEAC/SWAC Challenge between Alcorn State and North Carolina Central universities starting at 6 tonight.

UAPB will play on back-to-back Thursday nights on ESPNU, hosting Alcorn State on Sept. 23 and visiting Prairie View A&M University on Sept. 30. Kickoff for both games is set for 6:30 p.m.

UAPB's other three national broadcasts will be streamed on ESPN+: 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at home vs. Southern University, 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at home against Grambling State University and the Nov. 13 FAMU game.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and streaming platforms like Apple TV and Roku. A subscription costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year for the service alone or $13.99 per month for the "Disney Bundle" that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.