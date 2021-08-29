Forecast calls for new teams in title game

College football Top 25 rankings are in, and the same old four teams are dominating.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

The preseason tradition in this space is to predict the final Top 25, which is not decided until after the College Football Playoff.

Injuries, covid and a number of other things are at play.

One team that was really intriguing for Top 25 consideration was UCLA, which brings back 20 starters. This is probably a make it or break it season for Coach Chip Kelly, who is 10-21 with the Bruins.

Maybe it is going out on a limb, maybe not, but the pick here will not be Alabama to win the SEC or national championship.

While it is hard to go against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, who have won six national championships in 14 seasons together at Alabama. Even if they don't win this season, the Tide and Saban win a title two out of every five years, which is an amazing feat.

Yet, Saban's never won two consecutive championships.

With that as background, here's this year's picks: