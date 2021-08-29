New Wolves in pack -- Offense

With more than 50 newcomers to Coach Butch Jones' first Arkansas State University roster, there are plenty of faces to get to know with less than a week until the Red Wolves' 2021 season opener against the University of Central Arkansas.

Here's one thing to know about each of the 28 additions on the offensive side of the ball, with the new defensive players and specialists to come Monday (listed in alphabetical order):

6 Wyatt Begeal, Fr., QB, 5-11, 204, Cibolo, Texas

Begeal won the first seven games of his high school career as a freshman, taking Steele High School to the state quarterfinals -- which he did again as a senior before losing to eventual champion Austin Westlake.

1 James Blackman, Sr., QB, 6-5, 190, South Bay, Fla. (Florida State transfer)

Blackman replaced 2016 ACC Rookie of the Year Deondre Francois in 2017 when Francois suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1, then lost out to Francois for the gig in 2018. Blackman then edged Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook in 2019 and began 2020 as QB1 before being benched after two games.

71 Mekhi Butler, Jr., OL, 6-4, 338, Omaha, Neb. (junior-college transfer)

Last season, Butler and Iowa Western finished fourth in the final NJCAA rankings as the Reivers ranked third in the nation in scoring (42.5 points per game) and 11th in total yards (403.1 yards per game).

26 CJ Cage, Fr., WR, 5-11, 177, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Despite playing his high school football in South Florida, Cage's Twitter makes quite clear he is an Atlanta Falcons fan, often sharing posts of fellow wideouts Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones, now with the Tennessee Titans.

20 Jack Combs, R-Sr., WR, 6-0, 191, Grand Rapids, Mich. (Iowa transfer)

Combs spent two years at Central Michigan before joining the Hawkeyes for the past two seasons. The former three-sport varsity athlete (football, basketball and athlete) has just three career college catches.

28 Reagan Ealy, Fr., WR, 5-9, 160, Plant City, Fla.

Ealy is a potential candidate to play in the slot early in his college career, and it's not especially surprising after earning all-state honors in Florida -- his high school team had the No. 3 offense in the state's second-highest classification.

18 Reed Gautreaux, Fr., TE, 6-3, 243, Bauxite

Playing on both sides of the ball for the Miners last fall, Gautreaux was an all-conference selection as both a tight end and defensive end as Bauxite advanced to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

63 Darrell Harden, Fr., OL, 6-3, 317, Memphis

Harden drew interest from power-conference programs such as Indiana and Tennessee but opted for the Red Wolves after earning Christian Brothers' "sledgehammer award" for tough and physical play.

9 Akeem Hayes, R-Jr., WR, 5-9, 169, Hollywood, Fla. (Kentucky transfer)

En route to Chaminade-Madonna's first state championship since 2005, Hayes grabbed a 44-yard touchdown in 2017. He managed just six catches over three seasons at Kentucky.

57 Robert Holmes, R-Sr., OT, 6-4, 340, Jupiter, Fla. (Austin Peay transfer)

Holmes spent this past spring at FCS Austin Peay, yet he had an even more impressive two-year run at Connecticut before that. Holmes played 24 games and blocked for three 1,000-yard rushers from 2018-19.

10 Te'Vailance Hunt, Sr., WR, 6-1, 208, Texarkana, Texas (TCU transfer)

Hunt's only collegiate touchdown was an impressive 24-yard snag against Baylor in 2019 with the Horned Frogs facing fourth and 9 in the first overtime period.

11 Adam Jones, R-Soph., WR, 6-2, 188, Knoxville, Tenn. (Central Michigan transfer)

The second of Coach Butch Jones' three sons, Adam enrolled at his dad's alma mater after graduating from high school. He caught one pass in two seasons with the Chippewas but will now play for his father and older brother, Alex, who is an ASU offensive analyst.

21 Alan Lamar, Sr., RB, 5-8, 207, Olive Branch, Miss. (Yale transfer)

Lamar didn't have the chance to play last fall as the Ivy League canceled its 2020 season, but when he was a senior in 2019, he helped the Bulldogs to a league title. Before that, Lamar was a first-team All-Ivy honoree in 2018.

2 Johnnie Lang Jr., R-Sr., RB, 5-8, 186, Palmetto, Fla. (Iowa State transfer)

Lang's opportunities were limited with the Cyclones, playing behind 2020 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and potential 2021 Heisman candidate Breece Hall. He was a high school state champion as a triple-option QB in Salt Lake City.

55 Nick Lewis, R-Jr., OT, 6-10, 310, Jacksonville, Fla. (Kentucky transfer)

Lewis was a high school basketball player yet opted for football after earning 22 offers and choosing the Wildcats over Washington State. He's likely to be the Week 1 left tackle for the Red Wolves.

75 Race May, Fr., OL, 6-5, 332, Sale Creek, Tenn.

Notice a pattern with the ASU offensive line? Of the 21 linemen, nine measure in at 6-5 or taller, including May, who was a first-team all-state selection in high school.

24 Bobby McMillian, Fr., RB, 5-10, 207, Vero Beach, Fla.

McMillian ran for more than 1,000 yards as a senior in South Florida, posting 20 touchdowns and logging six games with at least 100 yards on the ground.

25 Jaden Milliner, Fr., WR, 5-10, 186, Pensacola, Fla.

The honorable mention all-state wideout's recruitment was quiet going into his final high school season, but Milliner found a home with the Red Wolves thanks to his relationship with wide receivers coach Derrick Lett.

36 Anthony Price, Fr., RB, 5-8, 185, Marion

As a junior, Price ran for 848 yards and eight touchdowns after being an all-conference and all-state selection during his sophomore season with the Patriots.

69 Nason Simmons, Fr., OL, 6-4, 310, Canton, Ga.

Simmons drew interest from a wide range of FBS programs including Liberty, South Alabama and Mississippi State.

65 Noah Smith, Fr., OL, 6-7, 285, Locust Fork, Ala.

In addition to playing on both sides of the ball for Locust Fork -- a town of less than 1,500 people -- Smith was also a varsity track and field letterman.

12 Emmanual Stevenson, Fr., TE, 6-3, 235, Eufala, Ala.

Despite being a true freshman, Stevenson has a shot at being a part of ASU's tight end rotation from the jump -- he may be the No. 2 option behind incumbent Reed Tyler.

51 Jared Summons, Fr., OL, 6-4, 290, Little Rock

A Little Rock Parkview alum, Summons is the younger brother of former Little Rock Hall and Arkansas Razorback standout Bobby Portis, who recently won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks.

8 Carson Taumoepeau, Fr., QB, 6-4, 183, San Diego

It's a credit to the depth of the football talent in the nation's most populous state: Taumoepeau was a three-star prospect but the 256th-ranked player in California.

77 Makilan Thomas, Fr., OL, 6-3, 306, Little Rock

Playing for Little Rock Central, Thomas was a second-team All-Arkansas Preps honoree and part of the Tigers' revival as they reached the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs in 2020.

18 Seydou Traore, Fr., TE, 6-4, 223, London, England

Before last season, Traore had never played 11-man American football. He was a soccer goalie before moving to Clearwater, Fla., in order to potentially earn a football scholarship.

16 Khyheem Waleed, R-Fr., WR, 5-11, 197, Queen Creek, Ariz. (Boise State transfer)

Waleed was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019 and was ranked among the nation's top 100 wideouts before choosing the Broncos over Iowa State, UCLA, Michigan State and SMU, among others.

14 Allan Walters, R-So., QB, 6-2, 222, Chatham, N.J.(Mississippi State transfer)

Walters' collegiate debut came in 2019 during a 56-0 rout against No. 10 Florida when he completed two passes for Vanderbilt before transferring to play for the Bulldogs last fall.