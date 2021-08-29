Walk of Fame inducts benefactor Don Munro

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arkansas Walk of Fame gained a new member Aug. 14 when philanthropist Don Munro was inducted. The ceremony took place at The Vapors. The walk on Central Avenue honors Arkansans who've made a significant contribution in their field.

Guests were welcomed by Ken Wheatley and Deborah Carroll, who also thanked sponsors. After a video about the honoree, created by Michael Mueller titled "Gentleman & a Scholar," the honoree was lauded by his daughter Molly Munro Swiecichowski and his friends Pat Lile and Robert Zunick.

His daughter noted, "There are so many things that Dad has done to deserve this particular award -- way too many to enumerate. Locally though, I think that there are two that really showcase something that he has been devoted to all of his life, which are education and the arts."

Munro is founder of Munro & Company Inc., a shoe manufacturing company, and has supported numerous nonprofits as a board member and through the Munro Foundation.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/829fame/]