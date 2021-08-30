Steel processor to build in Blytheville, add 225 jobs

Majestic Steel USA, Inc. announced plans Monday to build a service center and processing facility on the Nucor Hickman steel production campus in Blytheville.

The 515,000 sq. ft. facility will create about 225 jobs locally, the company said in a news release.

The Arkansas location will give Cleveland-based Majestic better access to customers in central and southern regions of the United States and puts the company near Nucor's new galvanized steel line, currently under construction. Majestic said it expects its new facility to be operational by the end of 2022.

"Today’s announcement cements our commitment to provide the best supply chain solution and value add to our customers and further strengthens our relationship with Nucor,” Todd Leebow, Majestic president and chief executive officer said in the release. “Our intention with this investment is to offer our customers in the region the combined benefit of localized service and national resources.”