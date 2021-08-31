Man, minor killed after 4-vehicle wreck on I-40; truck hydroplaned, troopers say

A four-vehicle crash Monday night on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County killed a North Carolina man and a minor, troopers said.

The wreck happened when A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 19-year-old Houston woman hyrdroplaned while headed east on the interstate near Palestine around 10:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle entered the median, striking a cable barrier, before hitting a westbound 2021 Toyota Camry head-on, the report states.

Troopers said a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 struck the Camry on the driver’s side. The wreck caused the Silverado to overturn, hitting another pickup, the report states.

The driver of the Camry, Corey Brothers, 39, of Winston Salem, N.C., and a passenger in the Silverado, who was a minor, died as a result of the crash, according to the report. The Silverado’s driver and another passenger, a 50-year-old Houston man, were injured, troopers said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as rainy and wet.

At least 403 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.