Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Waco Brock, 40, of 4501 Missouri 90 East in Pineville, Mo., was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Brock was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lincoln

• Richard Garrett, 54, of 14608 S.E. 104th in Perkins, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Garrett was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Brian Fenex, 32, of 149 N. Wyman Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fenex was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Cheyenne Thompson, 26, of 5439 Ervin McGarrah Road in Lowell, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.