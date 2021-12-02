30 Arkansas-made food and drink gift ideas to give this Christmas

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

With the holiday shopping crunch almost here, Arkansas’ small businesses are offering an eclectic mix of food and drink gift options, made right here in the Natural State.

While most items are available for shipping, the option may be unavailable for some, such as certain alcoholic beverages.

Snacks

My Brother’s Salsa — Rogers: A variety of salsas plus chips. https://www.mybrotherssalsa.com/

Wicked Mix — Little Rock: Snack mixes in several flavors. https://www.moonlightmixes.com/

J&M Foods — Little Rock: The Original Cheddar Cheese Straw and other snacks. https://www.janis-melanie.com/

Coffee

Arsaga’s — Fayetteville: Blended and single-origin coffee. https://www.arsagas.com/shop-online

Blue Sail Coffee — Conway: Coffee subscription options. https://bluesail.coffee/

Round Mountain Coffee — Conway: Whole bean coffee. https://shop.roundmountaincoffee.com/

Onyx Coffee Lab — Rogers: Globally sourced coffee. https://onyxcoffeelab.com/

Westrock Coffee Company — Little Rock: Coffee from a vertically integrated company working with global farmers. https://westrockcoffee.com/

Drinks

Pink House Alchemy — Fayetteville: Flavored syrups plus other drink-making ingredients. https://www.pinkhousealchemy.com/

Rock Town Distillery — Little Rock: Variety of liquor including seasonal offerings. https://www.rocktowndistillery.com/

Abbi’s Teas & Things — Little Rock: Variety of tea blends. https://www.abbiteas.com/

Chateau aux Arc Vineyards and Winery — Altus: Arkansas-made wines and subscription boxes. https://chateauauxarc.com/

Post Winery — Altus: Wines and juice with a specialty in using the Muscadine grape. http://postwinery.com/

Sweets

Kyya Chocolate — Bentonville: Bean-to-bar chocolate company. https://www.kyyachocolate.com/

Kopper Kettle Candies — Van Buren: Chocolates, truffles, toffee, taffy and more. https://shopkopperkettle.com/

Lambrecht Gourmet — Heber Springs: Toffees and other sweet treats. https://www.lambrechtgourmet.com/index.php

Loblolly Creamery — Little Rock: Ice cream, baked goods and seasonal items including hot cocoa mix. https://www.loblollycreamery.com/

Two Dumb Dames Fudge Factory — Eureka Springs: Fudge, truffles and other confections. https://www.twodumbdames.com/

Breads and baking

Serenity Farm Bread — Leslie: Breads, pastries and other baked goods. https://serenityfarmbread.com/

War Eagle Mill — Rogers: Bread and pancake mixes, jams, flour and other products. https://www.wareaglemill.com/

Neighbor's Mill — Harrison: Bread available to ship. http://www.neighborsmill.com/

Meats

Rabbit Ridge Farms — Bee Branch: Beef, pork and chicken products. https://www.rabbitridgefarm.com/

Petit Jean Meats — Morrilton: Meat products plus cheeses and other items. https://petitjeanmeats.com/

Burge's Hickory-smoked Turkeys and Hams — Lewisville: Variety of turkey and ham products. https://smokedturkeys.com/

Ratchford Farms — Marshall: Buffalo, venison, wild boar and elk products. http://ratchfordfarms.net/main.php

Spreads, seasoning and condiments

Ozark Mountain Products — Mountain View: Jams, sauces, syrups, relishes and more. https://www.ozarkmountainproducts.com/

House of Webster — Rogers: Jams, dressings, pickled foods, relishes, salsa and more. https://houseofwebster.com/

McClard's Bar-B-Q — Hot Springs: Barbecue sauces and seasoning. https://shop.mcclards.com/

Old Hickory Sauce Company — Smackover: Sauces, seasonings and rubs. https://oldhickorysaucecompany.com/

Daisy Mae’s Gourmet — Jacksonville: Smoked sea salts, jams, spirited syrups, extracts and more. https://daisymaesgourmet.com/