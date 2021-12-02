White Hall School Board meets at 6:30

The White Hall School Board will have a special called school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the administration office, 1020 W. Holland, according to a news release.

SEARK holds special session today

The Southeast Arkansas College Board of Trustees will hold a special session from 11 a.m. to noon today. The meeting will include a Zoom link, according to a news release. Details: Wanda Grimmett, wgrimmett@seark.edu.

SEARK announces fall graduation

The 2021 fall commencement for Southeast Arkansas College will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the SEARK@ SEABROOK Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. This ceremony will be attended by students and staff and it will be live streamed for family and friends to view.

Covid-19 protocols will be in place and everyone will be required to wear masks, according to a news release.

NAACP meets via Zoom on Dec. 9

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its annual membership meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The keynote speaker will be James Gallman, administrator for the Arkansas State NAACP Conference and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, according to a news release.

The theme is: “Looking Back at 2021 — Looking Forward to 2022 in the NAACP.” Branch officers and committee chairs will present their annual reports. Also, members will vote on candidates for the national board.

Participants may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com for the Zoom link. The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch president is Wanda V. Neal.

First Trinity gives food in drive-thru

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in a drive-thru event.

Food will be given on a first come-first served basis until all food is distributed. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles while their food box is loaded, according to a news release.

The monthly food event was changed from the first Wednesday to the second Wednesday for December only. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

TOPPS offers free meals in drive-thru

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will conduct its monthly food give away at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. The non-profit agency will use the drive-thru method to hand out food on a first come, first served basis. Sponsors include Canaan Christian Center, Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Pine Bluff Police Department, private donors and TOPPS, according to a news release.

JCCSI has free health exams all month

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will provide free primary care exams throughout December at three area clinics, according to a news release.

To commemorate World Aids Day, JCCSI in partnership with the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, will provide free exams through Dec. 31 at these sites: Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380.

Altheimer Clinic, 309 S. Edine, Altheimer, (870) 766-8411.

Redfield Clinic, 100 Evening Sunset Valley, Redfield,

(501) 397-2261.

An HIV blood test will be included in the visit. The exams are for adults 18 and older. Appointments must be made in advance by calling the clinics and asking for the “Delta World AIDS Day” appointment.

VA plans monthly virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next monthly virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 16. To reserve a timeslot to speak with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 by Dec. 15, according to a news release.

During the virtual claims clinic, veterans may speak to staff who are ready to assist with specific questions regarding their claims for VA benefits. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For details about VA’s benefits, visit go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000.