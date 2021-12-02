Georgia halts skid, upsets Memphis

ATHENS, Ga. -- A Memphis team that moved into the top 10 after opening the season with five wins suddenly is facing a mini-crisis following back-to-back losses.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim's three-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining gave Georgia the lead, and the Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak by beating No. 18 Memphis 82-79 on Wednesday night.

"At the end of the day, it shouldn't have got to that," Memphis center Jalen Duren said of the late-game developments.

"This was a team we were supposed to beat, I think we're good enough to beat. We just didn't take care of business."

The three-pointer by Abdur-Rahim, who scored 15 points, gave the Bulldogs (3-5) a 78-77 lead over the Tigers, who led most of the second half. Kario Oquendo, who scored a game-high 24 points, followed with a steal and jam that extended the lead to three points.

"It was a different type of energy tonight," Oquendo said. "Nobody wanted to lose again. ... I feel this is the hardest we've played all season. We've just got to piggyback off that and keep going."

Following a missed free throw by Landers Nolley II of Memphis, Georgia's Jailyn Ingram made one of two free throws for an 81-77 lead. A jam by Nolley, who led the Tigers (5-2) with 17 points, cut the lead to two points.

Following Christian Wright's free throw, which pushed Georgia's lead to three points, Memphis was left with 4.5 seconds to set up a possible tying three-pointer. Emoni Bates' heave from just past midcourt bounced off the rim.

In other Top 25 games Wednesday, Collin Gillespie scored 26 points, Brandon Slater had 16 and No. 6 Villanova (5-2) beat Penn (3-7) 71-56. ... Tanner Groves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma (7-1) to a 74-67 victory over No. 14 Florida (6-1) in Norman, Okla. Jalen Hill scored 18 points and Umoja Gibson added 15 for Oklahoma (7-1), which earned its biggest win yet under Coach Porter Moser. He picked up his 300th career coaching win after previous stops at UALR, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago. ... Walker Kessler had 17 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and 6 blocks, freshman Jabari Smith scored 20 points, and No. 21 Auburn beat UCF 85-68. The Tigers (6-1) held the Knights (4-2) without a field goal for nearly nine minutes to take control in the second half. ... Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping No. 22 Michigan State (6-2) build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville (5-2) 73-64 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. ... Jared Rhoden had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kadary Richmond added 10 points, leading No. 25 Seton Hall (6-1) past Wagner (2-1) 85-63 in Newark, N.J.

SWAC MEN

NO. 19 IOWA ST. 83, UAPB 64

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State (7-0) trailed for nearly the first nine minutes of the first half before turning up its intensity on both ends of the floor to run past the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at Hilton Coliseum.

Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Cyclones had their way inside against UAPB (1-8). Iowa State outscored the Golden Lions 40-22 on points in the paint and held a 37-26 rebounding advantage that resulted in 18 second-chance points.

The Cyclones also got 30 points from its bench, led by 12 points from Tre Jackson. George Conditt also finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Shawn Williams hit four three-pointers and scored 21 points for the Golden Lions, who held a 9-8 lead with 11:23 left in the first half until an 11-0 run put the Cyclones in control. Trey Sampson had 16 points and six rebounds, while Kylen Milton added 13 points.

UAPB, which allowed the Cyclones to score 20 points off a season-high 19 turnovers, shot 40% (18 of 45) for the game but hit only 6 of 23 (26.1%) attempts from beyond the three-point line. Iowa State was 30 of 67 (44.8%) and 7 of 22 (31.8%) on three-pointers.

SUN BELT MEN

Colorado St. 86, UALR 55

In their first game in Colorado since upsetting Purdue in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, the Trojans suffered a drastically different fate Wednesday night. UALR (4-4) went more than seven minutes without a point in the middle of the first half and the Rams capitalized, scoring 18 straight at Moby Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Colorado State (8-0), which is now just one of 14 unbeaten teams remaining in Division I men's basketball, stretched its advantage to 36 points in the second half. The Rams had eight players score at least eight points, with junior guard Isaiah Roddy putting in 12 points to go with 12 assists.

The Trojans, losers in four of their past five games, were again without Nikola Maric versus the Rams. Junior Isaiah Palermo posted a game-high 16 points and Kevin Osawe added 11 points and six rebounds.