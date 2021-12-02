Get to know: 2024 D-line target KingJoseph Edwards

Defensive end KingJoseph Edwards, 6-4, 228 pounds, of Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Ga., visited Arkansas for the Hogs’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State on Nov.6.

He came away impressed with the Razorbacks and has hopes of visiting again in the spring.

Edwards has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida State, North Carolina State and others.

Nickname: King

City: Lawrenceville, Ga

Number of years playing football: 6

Favorite thing about playing D-line: Physical and use of agility

Arkansas defensive line coach Jermial Ashley is: Down to earth, passionate about the program at Arkansas looking to continue to build their program. Told me I’m perfect for their D-line.

Funniest football moment: In seventh grade I was running for the touchdown and tripped over my shoelaces.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I'm happiest when I: Am spending time with my family, learning new skills.

My mom is always on me to do: Keep God first, never be discouraged and keep shining.

Favorite NFL player: Khalil Mack

Favorite music: Hip-Hop

Must watch TV: I binge watch Netflix Umbrella Academy.

How would you spend $1 million: I'd use it for my non-profit organization to help the less fortunate.

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super strength

My two pet peeves are: Laziness and lack of ambition

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kobe Bryant

My hidden talent is: I am a master pianist.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Ruth's Chris. I love the steak.

I will never ever eat: Chiterlings

Favorite junk food: Cakes and pies

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Sour Patch Kids

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Nothing strange, but I used to be a pescatarian.

My dream date is: Ari Fletcher

I’m terrified of: Not being successful

Hobbies: Basketball, piano, traveling

The one thing I could not live without is: Football

Role model and why: My mom, because she advocates for what is right, no matter what.

Three words to describe me: Power and angelic

People would be surprised that I: As big as I am I don't like drama.



