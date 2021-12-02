Get to know: 2024 D-line target KingJoseph Edwards

Defensive end KingJoseph Edwards, 6-4, 228 pounds, of Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Ga., visited Arkansas for the Hogs’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State on Nov.6.
He came away impressed with the Razorbacks and has hopes of visiting again in the spring.
Edwards has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida State, North Carolina State and others.
Nickname: King
City: Lawrenceville, Ga
Number of years playing football: 6
Favorite thing about playing D-line: Physical and use of agility
Arkansas defensive line coach Jermial Ashley is: Down to earth, passionate about the program at Arkansas looking to continue to build their program. Told me I’m perfect for their D-line.
Funniest football moment: In seventh grade I was running for the touchdown and tripped over my shoelaces.
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
I'm happiest when I: Am spending time with my family, learning new skills.
My mom is always on me to do: Keep God first, never be discouraged and keep shining.
Favorite NFL player: Khalil Mack
Favorite music: Hip-Hop
Must watch TV: I binge watch Netflix Umbrella Academy.
How would you spend $1 million: I'd use it for my non-profit organization to help the less fortunate.
What super power would you choose if given the option: Super strength
My two pet peeves are: Laziness and lack of ambition
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kobe Bryant
My hidden talent is: I am a master pianist.
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Ruth's Chris. I love the steak.
I will never ever eat: Chiterlings
Favorite junk food: Cakes and pies
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Sour Patch Kids
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Nothing strange, but I used to be a pescatarian.
My dream date is: Ari Fletcher
I’m terrified of: Not being successful
Hobbies: Basketball, piano, traveling
The one thing I could not live without is: Football
Role model and why: My mom, because she advocates for what is right, no matter what.
Three words to describe me: Power and angelic
People would be surprised that I: As big as I am I don't like drama.