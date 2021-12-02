ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Greeting the Christmas season with Big Jingle Jubilee

Entertainment options in Arkansas this weekend:

FUN: Big Jingle Jubilee

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau is bringing back (after taking a 2020 pandemic break) its Big Jingle Jubilee as a holiday street fair, noon-5 p.m. Saturday on Capitol Avenue between Woodlane and Cross streets. Vendors and Santa Claus will set up in the parking lot of the state Chamber of Commerce office at Cross and Capitol. Food trucks will provide comestibles and there will be live music. Admission is free. Visit Littlerock.com/jingle.

At 5:30, following the Jubilee, comes the annual lighting of the State Capitol, with fireworks and performances by the Saint Mark's Baptist Church Choir and the Catholic High JROTC. KTHV-TV anchor Marlisa Goldsmith will be the emcee. Capitol holiday hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Jan. 3, closed Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

Open houses

The Delta Cultural Center, 141 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena, hosts an open house, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, with music, refreshments, a raffle and the annual Christmas Bake-Off Contest (cake, pie and cookies) — register by 9:30 a.m. Saturday by calling (870) 338-4350, emailing Richard.Spilman@arkansas.gov or filling out a form at the open house before 9:30. Admission is free.

Three Little Rock museums will hold free-admission open houses on Sunday with a trolley shuttling guests between them and the Arkansas Governor's Mansion, which will also be open, 1-4 p.m.

◼️ The Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, hosts its 54th annual Frolic, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The museum and historic grounds will be open for an afternoon of old-fashioned fun including fiddling and "frolicking" (dancing) in the outdoor green space, with indoor craft activities including candle dipping, creating a button wreath and making an aromatic sachet. Refreshments include hot cider and ginger cake (gluten-free options will be available). Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9342 or visit tinyurl.com/324fwub4.

◼️ Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., 2-5 p.m., combines its "Cocoa and Carols" and the Say It Ain't Say's Sweet Potato Pie Contest, plus music, crafts and a visit from Santa. Loblolly Creamery is sponsoring the cocoa. Review the Sweet Potato Pie contest rules and fill out an entry form at bit.ly/3Crklo3. The museum is also a collection spot for the Robert "Say" McIntosh Stop the Violence Toy Drive, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library Systems; drop off new and unwrapped gifts on Saturday. Call (501) 683-3593, email dawna.baker@arkansas.gov or visit bit.ly/3CtljAh.

◼️ Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., 1-5 p.m., decorated for the holidays, offers music, refreshments and take-home crafts for its open house. Call (501) 324-9788.

THEATER: 'Millionaire' Christmas

The so-called "Million Dollar Quartet" — Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley — performs rock 'n' roll Christmas chart toppers, under the auspices of Celebrity Attractions, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $29-$69; call (501) 244-8800 or visit the Robinson Center Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.

Royal 'Elf'

The Royal Players stage "Elf the Musical" (music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, based on the New Line Cinema film), 7 p.m. today Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 9 -11 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12 at the Royal Theatre, 111 N. Market St., Benton.

Sponsor is Everett Buick GMC. Tickets are $15; $12 for senior citizens 60-plus, members of the military and college students with valid ID; $6 for students in grades 12 and below. Visit TheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com. Call (501) 315-5483 for more information.

In conjunction with the show, Buddy the Elf will be on hand for an "Elf Meet and Greet pajama party," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Just Ice Cream, 115 S. Market St. Tickets, $10 for children and $5 for parents, include a photo opportunity, a story and one scoop of custom "Elf"-inspired Christmas Spirit Loblolly ice cream. Wear your favorite PJs. Tickets will have a timed entry (30-45 minutes) and the number of children attending each time slot will be limited. Visit TheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com; for more information, call (404) 964-3236.

Radio 'Carol'

Arkansas State University's theater department offers "A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play," adapted by ASU alumnus David Norris from the Dickens story, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Drama Theatre in ASU's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Tickets are $15; $10 for senior citizens and children. Call (870) 972-2781 or visit AState.edu/tickets.

MUSIC: Postmodern Jukebox

Postmodern Jukebox performs Sunday at the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Dana Lynn Pleasant)

Pop-jazz ensemble Postmodern Jukebox is the center of "Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour," 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$40, $27-$37 for senior citizens, $10 for students,. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.universitytickets.com.

'Wonderful' program

Arkansas Festival Ballet dancers join the Conway Symphony Orchestra and conductor Israel Getzov for "It's a Wonderful (Conway) Life!," 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The program includes medleys from "Frozen" and "The Polar Express," Mannheim Steamroller's "Stille Nacht" and Dimitri Tiomkin's suite from the movie "It's a Wonderful Life," accompanied by a slide show of photos by community members. Conway Corp. sponsors. Tickets are $25-$45, $5 for students and children with adult-ticket purchase. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit conwaysymphony.org.

Delta Symphony

Santa Claus joins the Delta Symphony Orchestra for a sing-along as part of the orchestra's annual Christmas concert, 2 p.m. Sunday in Riceland Hall at Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. The program includes Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride," William Gillock's "Dance of the Toys" and "Christmas at the Movies," incorporating music from "Frozen" and "The Polar Express." Salvation Army volunteers will collect new toys for their traditional Angel Tree Toy Drive. Tickets are $20-$35. Call (870) 761-8254 or visit deltasymphonyorchestra.org.

UALR choirs

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Concert Choir, Women's Choir, Chamber Singers and Night Shift perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St.. The program, titled "Mysterium," will include "Sing We Noel" by Noel Goemanne, "Carol of the Bells" by Peter Wilhousky, "Deck the Halls in 7/8" by James McKelvy, "O Magnum Mysterium" by Andrej Makor, "Noel" by Todd Smith, "Pie Jesu" by Malcolm Archer, "Winter Solstice" by Paul Carey and "Tantum Ergo" by Gabriel Faure. Admission is free. Call (501) 569-3294.

OBU ensembles

The Ouachita Baptist University Concert Choir, Ouachita Singers, Women's Chorus, Percussion Ensemble, Ouachita Saxophone Orchestra and three small vocal ensembles will perform for the OBU School of Fine Arts' annual "A Festival of Christmas," 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday in Jones Performing Arts Center at OBU, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. The program includes traditional Christmas songs — arrangements of "A Marshmallow World" by Peter De Rose and "Silver Bells" by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans; "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" from Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker"; "The Christmas Waltz" by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne; "Breath of Heaven" by Amy Grant; and "Silent Night." Students of the Arkadelphia studio DancePraize will perform a number choreographed to Avalon's "Light a Candle." Tickets are $12. Call (870) 245-5555 or visit obu.edu/boxoffice.

ART: El Dorado exhibition

"One Foot in Reality," large graphite and ink drawings on board and sculpture in wire, wood and bone by Bill Myers and collages and drawings by Diane Stevenson, is on display through Dec. 17 in the Price Gallery at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado, with an artist's reception, 5-6:30 p.m. today. The exhibition moves to the center's Lobby Gallery Jan. 4-Feb. 3. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

Textile series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, will host a drop-in opening reception for "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise," 5-7 p.m. today. The exhibition is on display through March 5. Admission to reception and gallery are free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Hot Springs gallery

Collaged canvases by Donnie Copeland and watercolor paintings by Michael Francis Reagan will be on display through Dec. 31 at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs, starting with a 5-9 p.m. Friday Gallery Walk reception. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.