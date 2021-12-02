NW (La.) State at Arkansas State women

NW (La.) State at ASU women

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Northwestern State 3-3; ASU 4-4

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.10.66.4

G Keya Patton, 5-8, Jr.12.44.0

G Mya Love, 5-8, So.4.92.7

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr.12.08.6

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.10.55.5

COACH Matt Daniel (24-35 in third season at ASU and 167-170 overall)

Northwestern State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Monette Bolden, 5-6, Sr.11.56.3

G Karmelah Dean, 5-7, Jr.7.82.7

C Jordan Todd, 6-1, Jr.9.79.3

G Sharna Ayres, 5-10, So.4.03.0

G Candice Parramore, 5-7, Sr.10.53.7

COACH Anna Nimz (4-22 in second season at Northwestern State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUNW State

79.8Points for66.2

74.4Points against58.3

+0.4Rebound margin+0.5

+5.1Turnover margin+6.2

40.9FG pct.33.7

30.53-pt pct.22.3

71.0FT pct.75.0

CHALK TALK Who's going to win the race to 100 points this season? Keya Patton enters the game with 99 while Trinitee Jackson has 96.

-- Mitchell Gladstone