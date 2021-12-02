NW (La.) State at Arkansas State women

NW (La.) State at ASU women
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS Northwestern State 3-3; ASU 4-4
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.10.66.4
G Keya Patton, 5-8, Jr.12.44.0
G Mya Love, 5-8, So.4.92.7
F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr.12.08.6
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.10.55.5
COACH Matt Daniel (24-35 in third season at ASU and 167-170 overall)
Northwestern State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Monette Bolden, 5-6, Sr.11.56.3
G Karmelah Dean, 5-7, Jr.7.82.7
C Jordan Todd, 6-1, Jr.9.79.3
G Sharna Ayres, 5-10, So.4.03.0
G Candice Parramore, 5-7, Sr.10.53.7
COACH Anna Nimz (4-22 in second season at Northwestern State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUNW State
79.8Points for66.2
74.4Points against58.3
+0.4Rebound margin+0.5
+5.1Turnover margin+6.2
40.9FG pct.33.7
30.53-pt pct.22.3
71.0FT pct.75.0
CHALK TALK Who's going to win the race to 100 points this season? Keya Patton enters the game with 99 while Trinitee Jackson has 96.
-- Mitchell Gladstone