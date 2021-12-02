100 years ago

Dec. 2, 1921

JONESBORO -- As a result of a leap from a fast moving automobile into a wagon drawn by a frightened runaway team, William Marcum, a farmer, is in St. Bernard's hospital here suffering from a fractured skull. The accident occurred this morning. Tonight hospital attendants said Mr. Marcum has slight chance for recovery. Marcum was standing beside his wagon talking to a man in an automobile when his team frightened and ran away. He got into the auto and the driver sped after the galloping team. When the car neared the runaway team, Marcum stepped upon the running board of the auto. The driver continued speeding and Marcum attempted to jump into his wagon. He missed his footing, however, and fell to the pavement. His head struck first.

50 years ago

Dec. 2, 1971

• The Arkansas Arts Center will hold its second annual Student-Faculty Bazaar Sunday. The public is invited to visit the studios. All items -- which will include paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture, pottery and weavings -- will be for sale. ... Townsend Wolfe, director of the Arts Center, will give a gallery tour and talk on the current exhibits. The new exhibits, opening Friday, are a display of Victorian glassware from Great Britain, two religious exhibits, a collection of paintings by Lilla Cabot Perry and a collector's show, featuring works that are for sale by famous artists. "Machines in Art," a children's show, will continue in the Yellow Space Place.

25 years ago

Dec. 2, 1996

• Single parenting will be the focus of the next "Super Saturday" -- an opportunity for parents from 36 Little Rock schools to hone their skills. ... In 11 "Super Saturdays," educators will help parents improve their children's attendance, academic achievement, discipline record and more. The first session for the 1996-97 school year, Nov. 23, drew 54 parents to discuss "The Family Atmosphere" at the Instructional Resource Center. Parents did an assessment of their family life. ... While the parents are learning, their children can attend workshops on activities from drama to academic skills. The program is funded through Title I, the largest federally funded education program which targets underprivileged children.

10 years ago

Dec. 2, 2011

• Clare Mungai will give a lecture today at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service about her work to create and sell art to raise money for rural schools in Kenya. The Kenya native is a procurement manager for Microsoft who auctions her paintings to support education. Mungai's idea began when she traveled to Mfangano Island, Kenya, and visited a secondary school where she discovered that basics such as mattresses and books were in dire need.