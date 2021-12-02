Searcy man killed in crash after vehicle strikes tree, troopers say

A Searcy man was killed in a White County crash Thursday morning, after his vehicle overturned and struck a tree, troopers said.

James L. Gaines, 63, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet east on Arkansas 36 around 9:45 a.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The driver was negotiating a left curve when his vehicle ran off the road to the right, troopers said. Gaines over-corrected, crossing both lanes of traffic, before his vehicle ran off the road on the left and began to overturn, the report states.

The vehicle struck a tree before coming to a final rest in the north roadside ditch, according to the report. Gaines was killed as a result of the crash.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 589 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.