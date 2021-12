Little Rock, circa 1970: This aerial view looked north up University Avenue, which crossed 12th Street in the lower foreground. Sears (now gone) is seen to center left, the then-St. Vincent's Infirmary and now closed War Memorial golf course to the right. Noticeably absent is Interstate 630, which was still on the drawing board.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203