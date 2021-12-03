Counselor accused of being intoxicated at Farmington High

FARMINGTON — A Farmington High School counselor was arrested on campus Wednesday in connection with public intoxication, according to a preliminary report from the Farmington Police Department.

Jody Whitehead, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested just after 11 a.m. and booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 11:35 a.m., according to the detention center website. She was released at 8 p.m. the same day.

She is scheduled to appear in Farmington District Court on the misdemeanor charge Jan. 19.

In the report, school resource officer Dylan Crutch-field said he was at the high school about 10:30 a.m. when the school principal, Jon Purifoy, said the counselor appeared to be impaired. Purifoy said the counselor, identified as Whitehead, would “stumble and sway while walking,” had to learn against a wall to keep her balance while speaking and seemed disoriented.

The report said a teacher in the building also said Whitehead was not acting normal.

According to the report, Whitehead met with Crutch-field and Jimmy Brotherton, another school resource officer. The report said that Whitehead’s eyes appeared “glossy and bloodshot.”

During the meeting, the report said, Whitehead was slow to answer, agitated, demanding and noncooperative. She said she took prescribed medicine, which she said caused her to have dizziness and to be disoriented, the report said. Whitehead refused to take a field sobriety test.

According to the report, the officers became aware of the smell of alcohol. She was arrested, and the officers assisted her to the patrol vehicle to be taken to the detention center.

Farmington Superintendent Jon Laffoon on Wednesday issued this statement: “Farmington School District’s top priority is to provide a safe learning environment. Anytime we receive allegations of improper conduct, we investigate the report. The District cooperated with law enforcement on this matter. The District is reviewing the results of their investigation. Because this is a personnel issue the District cannot comment further.”

