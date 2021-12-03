High school roundups

BOYS

BERRYVILLE 50, REED SPRINGS (MO.) 37 Jake Wilson had 20 points to lead Berryville (3-3) to a win at the Forsyth (Mo.) Invitational. Nate Allen chimed in with 11 points for the Bobcats.

DUMAS 48, DERMOTT 24 Mike Reddick steadied Dumas (4-0) with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in their 24-point victory. Derrick Lee had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats.

FAYETTEVILLE 67, ST. JOSEPH LAFAYTTE (MO.) 47 Landon Glasper scored 21 points as Fayetteville (3-1) won its opener at the Arvest Classic in Springfield, Mo. Ornette Gaines had 16 and Mason Simpson totaled 14 points for the Bulldogs, who led 30-19 at halftime.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 65, MAGNET COVE 41 Colby Lambert guided Fountain Lake (4-1) with 26 points in a victory over the host team at the Battle at the Cove Classic. Landin Kizer had 16 points and Evan East had 12 points for the Cobras, who outscored their opponents 25-4 in the second quarter and led 37-15 at halftime.

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 68, MARMADUKE 38 A big lead at the half allowed Jonesboro Westside (5-0) to move into the semifinals of the Williams Baptist Classic in Walnut Ridge. Tanner Darr scored 11 points and Spencer Honeycutt had 10 points for the Warriors, who led 39-18 after two quarters. Thirteen players scored for Westside. Chandler Harrelson ended with nine points for Marmaduke (6-8).

MAMMOTH SPRING 47, MELBOURNE 43 Gavin Boddie's 25 points was huge for Mammoth Spring (7-7), which put an end to a two-game losing streak.

QUITMAN 58, VALLEY SPRINGS 45 Nic Shue directed Quitman (3-4) in its 13-point win in the consolation round of the Fast Break Classic in Quitman. Hunter Reece scored 11 points and Kaden Horn had 10 points for Valley Springs (7-7).

SLOAN-HENDRIX 56, CORNING 47 Sloan-Hendrix (11-1) moved one step closer to the Williams Baptist Classic title game behind Cade Grishman's 18 points. Braden Cox scored 11 points and Ethan Lee had nine points. Roman Davis finished with 13 points and Jayce Couch had nine points for Corning (3-4).

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 35, BIGELOW 31 Aydon Cuzzort finished with 18 points as Southside Batesville (4-1) survived at the Fast Break Classic in Quitman. Jacob Longo added 11 points for the Southerners. Carter Alexander's eight points led Bigelow (1-2).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 96, CALICO ROCK 74 Six players had at least 10 points for West Side Greers Ferry (13-2, 5-0 1A-2), which has won two games in a row. Travis Gentry and Zack Birmington had 19 points while Max Gipson scored 18 points for the Eagles. Brenton Knapp followed with 14 points and both Lindon Nolley and Asa Carr provided 10 points each for West Side Greers Ferry. Carter Hiles delivered 15 points for Calico Rock (12-3, 3-2).

GIRLS

CONWAY 62, GREENWOOD 37 No. 1 Conway (7-0) stayed perfect behind a 21-point effort from Chloe Clardy. Savannah Scott finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 8 blocks, while Jaiden Thomas had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 38-19 at halftime. Kalayna King added seven points. Madison Cartwright scored 22 points for Greenwood (4-1).

DE QUEEN 51, ACORN 37 Belle Lindsey scored a game-high 19 points to carry De Queen (7-2) into the finals of the Bearcat Classic in Booneville. Jera Cotten added 12 points for the Lady Leopards. Sophie Strasner had 12 points and Page Parnell added 10 points for Acorn (8-4).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 52, PULASKI ACADEMY 43 Avery Marsh tallied 19 points as Episcopal Collegiate (4-3) knocked off its cross-town opponents. Riley Brady added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 55, ATKINS 21 Little Rock Central (5-1) got 23 points from Jordan Marshall to roll in the Great 8 Classic in Rogers. Abbi Grace Cunningham scored nine points for Atkins (3-2), which trailed 37-17 after three quarters.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 56, GREAT BEND (KAN.) 21 Kassidy Warr turned in a team-high 13 points for Northside (4-0) in a blowout at the Hays County Shootout in Hays, Kan. Ashya Harris and Latia Johnson both notched 12 points for the Lady Bears.

FARMINGTON 73, BEEBE 48 Jenna Lawrence and Carson Dillard collected 21 points apiece for Farmington (5-0) during the Hot Springs Invitational. The Lady Cardinals, who play Mena today in the semifinals, led 51-21 at halftime.

NORFORK 55, OZARK MOUNTAIN 30 Kiley Alman had 17 points and Ashlyn Estes scored 14 points as Norfork (12-2) breezed. Jordan Rasmussen chipped in 10 points for the Lady Panthers.

POTTSVILLE 50, ROSE BUD 36 A 15-point night from Lindsey Aday boosted Pottsville (5-2) at the Fast Break Classic in Quitman. Layla Stroud muscled in 12 points for the Lady Apaches. Kyndal Rooks also scored 15 points for Rose Bud (2-4).

TUCKERMAN 55, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 33 Shanley Williams' 15 points catapulted Tuckerman (9-3) in the semifinals of the Williams Baptist Classic at Walnut Ridge. Kenzie Soden tacked on 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Georgia Sparks paced Westside (1-4) with 10 points.

VALLEY SPRINGS 73, NEMO VISTA 64 Aidan Gorton scored 23 points while Cayley Patrick tallied 20 points for Valley Springs (7-3) at the Fastbreak Classic in Quitman. Kamey Horn added 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Kailynn Garis stacked up 37 points for Nemo Vista (8-4). Addy Peebles slipped in 10 points.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 47, CALICO ROCK 19 Alyssa Smith provided a game-high 14 points in a rout for West Side Greers Ferry (7-6, 4-1 1A-2). Emma Colbert had six points for Calico Rock (4-7, 2-3).