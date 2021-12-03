Rex Nelson's Southern Fried Podcast: Wayne Miller of the Venture Center

In the latest episode of the Southern Fried podcast, host Rex Nelson sits down with Wayne Miller, executive director of the Venture Center in downtown Little Rock, to discuss the center’s role in fostering innovation and growth in Arkansas and around the world through its education, collaboration, and acceleration programs.
Rex Nelson's Southern Fried Podcast: Wayne Miller of the Venture Centerby Rex Nelson | Today at 1:42 p.m.
