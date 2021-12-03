Temporary home serves Aztecs well

SAN DIEGO — The No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs have to make one more trip to the Los Angeles suburb of Carson, this time to host the Mountain West Conference Championship Game Saturday against Utah State in their temporary home at a soccer pitch.

Win and the Aztecs (11-1) will gladly make a final drive up interstates 5/405 this year, because the MWC title includes a berth in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Dec. 18.

The Aztecs haven’t played in San Diego since 2019. Due to the pandemic affecting the 2020 schedule, the school decided to move up demolition of 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium earlier than originally planned to help expedite construction of 35,000-seat Aztec Stadium. It will open in time for the 2022 season as the first part of a campus expansion in Mission Valley.

So the Aztecs have made the 232-mile round trip to Dignity Health Sports Park, the 27,000-seat home of the MLS’ Los Angeles Galaxy, for home games since last season. Crowds were sparse early this season, due to the drive and late kickoff times, but attendance picked up for last Friday’s 27-16 win against Boise State.

SDSU, which is 6-1 at Carson this year and 9-2 in two seasons, is trying for its first MWC championship since winning consecutive titles in 2015-16 under Coach Rocky Long. Utah State (9-3) lost to Fresno State in its only championship game appearance, in 2013.

The Aggies are 6-0 on the road this season and relish their underdog status, particularly after feeling they were snubbed when the all-conference teams were named.

“There are a lot of well-deserving guys that aren’t on the list. It’s kind of been the environment we’ve felt like we’ve been in all season,” said Coach Blake Anderson, who was Arkansas State’s head coach from 2014 to 2020. “Nobody expected anything from us when the season started. … This is a very chip-on-your-shoulder, blue-collar group of dudes and this is something I think they’ll welcome. There’ll be a chip on their shoulder going into Saturday, which is exactly where I want it to be.”