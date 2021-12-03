Wolfpack pull away to win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Reserve Diamond Johnson scored 19 points, and No. 2 North Carolina State used an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-58 win over No. 6 Indiana on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Kayla Jones scored 17 points, Raina Perez had 13 and star center Elissa Cunane battled through foul trouble to score 11 for the Wolfpack (7-1), who haven’t lost since a season-opening defeat to No. 1 South Carolina.

“U-G-L-Y. We ain’t got no alibi,” N.C. State Coach Wes Moore said. “It was ugly, OK? But proud of this team, proud of the way they battled.” Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points and Ali Patberg had 10 for the Hoosiers (5-2), whose only two losses have come against teams ranked in the top 10. Indiana also came up short against Stanford.

In other games involving top 25 women’s teams, Angel Reese had 26 points and 15 rebounds, Ashley Owusu scored 22 and No. 8 Maryland defeated Miami 82-74. ... Freshman Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 19 points to help Duke (7-0) beat No. 9 Iowa 79-64. ... Emily Engstler had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Kianna Smith added 14 points and No. 10 Louisville used an early 25-2 run to roll past No. 12 Michigan 70-48 in the Big Ten/ ACC Challenge. ... Terryn Milton scored 14 points and Texas-Arlington beat No. 13 South Florida 61-56. .. ... Alexis Morris scored a career-high 25 points with five three-pointers and LSU defeated No. 14 Iowa State 69-60 in the SEC/Big 12 Showdown. ... Que Morrison scored 20 points, Jenna Staiti had 12 points and nine rebounds, and No. 20 Georgia beat Texas Tech 66-56. ... Freshman Sonia Citron scored a career-high 29 points, classmate Olivia Miles had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, and No. 24 Notre Dame beat Michigan State 76-71 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. ... Morgan Jones scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and No. 25 Florida State beat Illinois 67-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

SUN BELT WOMEN

NW (LA.) STATE 80, ARKANSAS STATE 76

In a game that had little separation until the final minutes, Northwestern (La.) State (4-3) escaped Jonesboro victorious.

The Demons scored seven of 10 points in a two-minute span, going ahead 77-73 with 26 seconds left as the visitors hung on at First National Bank Arena.

Trinitee Jackson maintained her hot start to the season, carrying ASU (4-5) with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman Lauryn Pendleton added 18 points and seven rebounds, as the Red Wolves outrebounding the Demons 40-33.

Northwestern State was strong from deep, hitting 11 of 22 three-pointers Four Demons reached double figures, led by Jiselle Woodson’s 18 points, which included four three-pointers on six attempts.