JOE T. ROBINSON 43,

WARREN 13

WARREN -- Joe T. Robinson scored touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions, invoking the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule early in the third quarter of a victory over Warren at Jim Hurley Stadium.

It was the fourth time in four weeks the Senators (13-1) have built a 35-point lead to require a running clock on their road to next Saturday's state championship game at War Memorial Stadium.

Coach Todd Eskola took out the Senators starters after the mercy rule was invoked with 10:38 to play in the third quarter after an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jack Cleveland to KJ Owens, their fourth touchdown connection of the game.

Robinson led 36-7 at halftime, and wasted no time in ensuring a running clock with a 4-play 82-yard drive, the big play coming on a 64-yard by Daryl Searcy.

"I believe in our kids and they believe in each other," Eskola said. "If we take care of the football, we've said for weeks we think we're a pretty good football team.

"So as long as we don't turn it over, we feel we can play with and beat anybody. And the kids are playing at a high level right now."

Warren scored a touchdown with 6:24 to go in the fourth quarter against the Robinson reserves to make the final score.

Robinson scored touchdowns on their first five possessions of the first half before taking a knee on their final possession.

Cleveland was in the middle of all the scoring, throwing four touchdown passes to Owens -- good for 20, 27, 50 and 18 yards.

"We spread the ball around, but he caught the touchdowns," Eskola said of Owens.

Cleveland also ran for two touchdowns-- on runs of 28 yards and 1 yard -- and ran for a two-point conversion.

"Those are just option reads that we've had in," Eskola said. "A lot of our stuff is post-snap. So the kids are doing a better and better job of reading things."

Cleveland's biggest run was a 50-yard play that set up his 1-yard run in the first quarter.

Warren made it a 22-7 game on the first play of the second quarter, scoring on a 20-yard run by Cedric Calbert to complete an 11-play, 79-yard scoring drive that consumed 3:56.

That was Warren's only highlight.

Robinson answered Warren's score with another of its own -- coming on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Cleveland to Owens, his second TD pass reception of the game.

It was 29-7 at the 11:13 mark of the second quarter.

Robinson jumped out to a 22-0 in the first 8:11 of the first quarter.