UAPB women's capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Tulane

WHEN 4:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

RECORDS UAPB 3-3; Tulane 6-1

SERIES Tulane leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Tulane

71.5;Points for;74.4

63.5;Points against;66.9

7.7;Rebound margin;11.0

1.7;Turnover margin;-4.3

40.7;FG pct.;41.7

36.0;3-pt pct.;32.5

70.1;FT pct.;76.8

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Khadijan Brown, 6-3, Sr.;14.8;9.7

C Maya Peat, 6-6, So.;3.8;4.7

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Jr.;14.8;7.3

G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, Sr.;11.0;3.2

G Sade Houston, 5-8, Sr.;13.8;2.2

COACH Dawn Thornton (13-43 in third season at UAPB)

Tulane

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Moon Ursin, 5-6, Sr.14.9;9.3

G Dynah Jones, 5-9, Jr.;14.0;3.3

G Sierra Cheatham, 6-0, Sr.;5.6;3.3

G Mia Heide, 6-3, Jr.;10.0;6.7

F Krystal Freeman, 6-0, Sr.;10.4;7.7

COACH Lisa Stockton (546-299 in 28th season at Tulane and 609-326 in 31 seasons overall)

CHALK TALK This will be the first of two games for UAPB in the Miami Tournament. It'll also play the host team Monday. ... The Golden Lions have won three games in a row. The last time the team had a four-game winning streak was during the 2016-17 season. ... The teams haven't played each other since Nov. 28, 1987, when Tulane won 78-54. ... The Green Wave have five players averaging at least 10 points.



