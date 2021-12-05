Incorporations

Benton County
Top Priority Cargo Inc., Patricia Vizcarrondo, 4705 S. Inglewood Road, Rogers
Double Perez Transportation LLC, Alvaro J. Perez-Perez, 730 Dogwood St., Centerton
Southeastern Tailgate Park LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
AZHL LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Uttamasloka's LLC, Pashang Sherpa, 100 S. Broadway St., Apt. E, Siloam Springs
Strick Construction LLC, Jack B. Strick , 75 Davis Circle, Bella Vista
RNJ Mighty Constructions LLC, Roberto Y. Rivera, 1815 S. B St., Apt. 5, Rogers
Maywood Investments LLC, Jennifer E. Gray , 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Halo Hockey & More Inc., Patrick Benjamin Forseth, 618 Honeysuckle St., Lowell
Club J Entertainment LLC, Javier Albarran Jr., 315 E. Green Acres Road, Rogers
Metaverse Ventures Inc., Jeffrey Robinson, 15 Dawn Hills Drive, Bentonville
COR Waste Services LLC, Bryan McLaughlin, 2308 S.W. 17th St., Bentonville
The Flavor Of Life LLC, Ana Velia Quiroz Ramirez, 406 E. Post Road, Rogers
OZKGC LLC, W. Asa Hutchinson III, 910 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville
Rocklin Redding Investments LLC, Justin Snopko, 12738 Gooseberry Lane, Bentonville
Lyndsey Barrett Brand Co. LLC, Lyndsey Barrett, 6 Brierfield Lane, Bella Vista
Strong Faith LLC, Jewel Blow, 1080 Sunflower St., Centerton
Santos Family LLC, Brittany Santos, 2311 Elmwood Ave., Lowell
Advanced Integrated Merchandising LLC, Mark Heiner, 300 N.E. Moberly Lane, Apt. D06, Bentonville
Carroll County
Nomi Bean LLC, Robin Barner, 56 Ridgeway Road, Eureka Springs
Madison County
Linker Holdings LLC, Gary N. Linker, 1711 Madison 7325, Hindsville
Washington County
R&L Aviation LLC, Richard P. McKinney, 2420 S. School Ave., Fayetteville
3265 N Thompson LLC, David G. Nixon, 4100 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale
The Passive Professor Inc., Brett Holland, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Manny's Concrete Solutions LLC, Manuel Avelaer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Acretrader 193 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
Acretrader 194 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
Enco Concrete LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
MMI Welding LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Elisa Property Group LLC, Dora E. Batres, 20828 Cove Creek Road, Prairie Grove
L&M DLS LLC, David Snopko, 751 Aspenridge Drive, Springdale
Breadcrumb LLC, Nicholas McKelvain, 1714 Granada Drive, Springdale
Babyheads LLC, Sven Ward, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bello Niger LLC, Adamou Bello Barkire, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Hometown Holdings LLC, R. Jeffrey Reynerson, 4700 S. Thompson St., Suite B102, Springdale
Amazing Amusements LLC, Cynthia Marie Sheldon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Fayetteville High School Softball Booster Club, Blair Lansden, 121 Abbey Lane, Fayetteville
Stubbs Properties Of NWA LLC, Monica Hernandez, 541 N. Fox Meadows Lane, Fayetteville
A And A Professional Auto Services LLC, Adrienne Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Blume Properties LLC, Steven Criner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Kope INDS LLC, Chad Kopecky, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
AR Can Saw Demo LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Free Spirit Dispatch Services LLC, Joslayn L. Tucker, 5325 N. Oak St., Apt. F203, Springdale
Horton Hygge Homes LLC, Emiley Jean Horton, 2805 S. Cobalt Ave., Fayetteville
K & D's Boutique LLC, Donnie L. Craig, 7242 Napa Valley Lane, Apt. 104, Springdale
T.L.E.T.C's LLC, Donnie L. Craig, 7242 Napa Valley Lane, Apt. 104, Springdale
Cancay LLC, Kenneth Robby Bowen, 17960 U.S. 412 East, Springdale
Spot On Wall Paper LTD Co., Barrett Ashley Johnson, 1405 E. Oakcliff St., Fayetteville
Raye Of Sonshine LLC, Katie D. Davis, 3646 Southland Drive, Springdale
Just And True Enterprise LLC, John Wright III, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Legends Only Empire LLC, Jaylon Nard, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Luke Miller Auto Sales LLC, Luke Miller, 4206 E. Bridgewater Lane, Fayetteville.