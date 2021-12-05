Incorporations

Benton County

Top Priority Cargo Inc., Patricia Vizcarrondo, 4705 S. Inglewood Road, Rogers

Double Perez Transportation LLC, Alvaro J. Perez-Perez, 730 Dogwood St., Centerton

Southeastern Tailgate Park LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

AZHL LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Uttamasloka's LLC, Pashang Sherpa, 100 S. Broadway St., Apt. E, Siloam Springs

Strick Construction LLC, Jack B. Strick , 75 Davis Circle, Bella Vista

RNJ Mighty Constructions LLC, Roberto Y. Rivera, 1815 S. B St., Apt. 5, Rogers

Maywood Investments LLC, Jennifer E. Gray , 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Halo Hockey & More Inc., Patrick Benjamin Forseth, 618 Honeysuckle St., Lowell

Club J Entertainment LLC, Javier Albarran Jr., 315 E. Green Acres Road, Rogers

Metaverse Ventures Inc., Jeffrey Robinson, 15 Dawn Hills Drive, Bentonville

COR Waste Services LLC, Bryan McLaughlin, 2308 S.W. 17th St., Bentonville

The Flavor Of Life LLC, Ana Velia Quiroz Ramirez, 406 E. Post Road, Rogers

OZKGC LLC, W. Asa Hutchinson III, 910 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville

Rocklin Redding Investments LLC, Justin Snopko, 12738 Gooseberry Lane, Bentonville

Lyndsey Barrett Brand Co. LLC, Lyndsey Barrett, 6 Brierfield Lane, Bella Vista

Strong Faith LLC, Jewel Blow, 1080 Sunflower St., Centerton

Santos Family LLC, Brittany Santos, 2311 Elmwood Ave., Lowell

Advanced Integrated Merchandising LLC, Mark Heiner, 300 N.E. Moberly Lane, Apt. D06, Bentonville

Carroll County

Nomi Bean LLC, Robin Barner, 56 Ridgeway Road, Eureka Springs

Madison County

Linker Holdings LLC, Gary N. Linker, 1711 Madison 7325, Hindsville

Washington County

R&L Aviation LLC, Richard P. McKinney, 2420 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

3265 N Thompson LLC, David G. Nixon, 4100 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

The Passive Professor Inc., Brett Holland, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Manny's Concrete Solutions LLC, Manuel Avelaer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Acretrader 193 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

Acretrader 194 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

Enco Concrete LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

MMI Welding LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Elisa Property Group LLC, Dora E. Batres, 20828 Cove Creek Road, Prairie Grove

L&M DLS LLC, David Snopko, 751 Aspenridge Drive, Springdale

Breadcrumb LLC, Nicholas McKelvain, 1714 Granada Drive, Springdale

Babyheads LLC, Sven Ward, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bello Niger LLC, Adamou Bello Barkire, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Hometown Holdings LLC, R. Jeffrey Reynerson, 4700 S. Thompson St., Suite B102, Springdale

Amazing Amusements LLC, Cynthia Marie Sheldon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Fayetteville High School Softball Booster Club, Blair Lansden, 121 Abbey Lane, Fayetteville

Stubbs Properties Of NWA LLC, Monica Hernandez, 541 N. Fox Meadows Lane, Fayetteville

A And A Professional Auto Services LLC, Adrienne Thompson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Blume Properties LLC, Steven Criner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Kope INDS LLC, Chad Kopecky, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

AR Can Saw Demo LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Free Spirit Dispatch Services LLC, Joslayn L. Tucker, 5325 N. Oak St., Apt. F203, Springdale

Horton Hygge Homes LLC, Emiley Jean Horton, 2805 S. Cobalt Ave., Fayetteville

K & D's Boutique LLC, Donnie L. Craig, 7242 Napa Valley Lane, Apt. 104, Springdale

T.L.E.T.C's LLC, Donnie L. Craig, 7242 Napa Valley Lane, Apt. 104, Springdale

Cancay LLC, Kenneth Robby Bowen, 17960 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Spot On Wall Paper LTD Co., Barrett Ashley Johnson, 1405 E. Oakcliff St., Fayetteville

Raye Of Sonshine LLC, Katie D. Davis, 3646 Southland Drive, Springdale

Just And True Enterprise LLC, John Wright III, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Legends Only Empire LLC, Jaylon Nard, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Luke Miller Auto Sales LLC, Luke Miller, 4206 E. Bridgewater Lane, Fayetteville.