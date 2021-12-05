Lady Lions rally, top Tulane, send win streak to four

A 13-4 rally helped the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team overcome a late Tulane University surge and run its winning streak to four games with a 79-74 victory Friday in the University of Miami tournament.

UAPB (4-3) went into the fourth quarter with a 55-51 lead and expanded it to 64-54 on a Zaay Green jumpshot with 7:21 remaining. Arsula Clark, Moon Ursin and Kaila Anderson then made key baskets to buoy an 18-11 swing and give the Green Wave (6-2) a 3-point lead with 4:18 remaining.

Bryana Langford sank a 3-point basket to tie the game at 69-all, and Maya Peat's hook shot with 2:48 to go put the Lady Lions in front for good.

All five UAPB starters scored in double figures – Green with 17, Khadijah Brown with 14, Sade Hudson with 12 and Joyce Kennerson and Peat with 10 apiece. Brown also had 14 rebounds, and Green pulled down 9 rebounds.

UAPB shot 28 for 68 (41.2%) from the floor and went 5 for 16 from 3-point range. The Lady Lions made 18 of 22 free throws.

Ursin totaled 26 points and 10 rebounds for Tulane, with Dynah Jones and Clark making 12 each.

Tulane made 24 of 65 (36.9%) from the field, including 9 of 29 from the arc. They hit 17 of 25 free throws.

UAPB will play Miami at 1 p.m. Monday in Coral Gables.

MEN: BAYLOR 99, UAPB 54

In Waco, Texas, Baylor University hung 99 points on the UAPB men's basketball team for a second straight year.

The national champion Bears shot 20 for 32 from the field in the second half and finished the game 35 for 68 (51.5%), including 13 for 32 from 3-point range.

L.J. Cryer scored 20 points off the bench, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua totaled 14 points and 13 rebounds, Matthew Mayer had 14 points and 7 rebounds, Jeremy Sochan scored 12 points and Kendall Brown had 11 points for the Bears (8-0), who played for the first time in eight days.

UAPB (1-9), which lost 99-42 to Baylor last December, shot 22 for 55 (40%) from the floor but went 3 for 25 from the arc. The Golden Lions made 7 of 9 free throws.

Brandon Brown led the Lions with 19 points off the bench. Brown shot 8 of 11 from the floor and pulled down 6 rebounds.

Shawn Williams added 10 points, and Kylen Milton scored 9 points for UAPB, which returns home to face Arkansas State University for a 7 p.m. tipoff Wednesday.