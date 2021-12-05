Off The Wire

GOLF

Morikawa takes 5-shot lead

Collin Morikawa chipped in for eagle and raced away from a 20-man field Saturday in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas, with an 8-under 64, building a five-shot lead and leaving him one round away from reaching No. 1 in the world. Morikawa would stay at the top of the ranking for only a week based on the two-year rolling formula. Even so, only 24 other players have reached No. 1 since the ranking began in 1986. The guy who has stayed No. 1 the longest -- Tiger Woods -- watched much of it unfold from the broadcast booth and he saw a command performance. Morikawa had the first bogey-free round of the week at Albany Golf Club, only once coming close to a bogey on the back nine as his pursuers couldn't keep up. Brooks Koepka fell back with a double bogey on the par-3 eighth hole and had two birdies the rest of the way.

FOOTBALL

Humphrey, HOF member, dies

Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey, one of the NFL's most fearsome pass rushers during the 1970s with the Atlanta Falcons but long overlooked on mostly losing teams, has died at the age of 77. Humphrey, who also reached the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, died unexpectedly in Atlanta on Friday night, according to the Hall of Fame, which was informed of his death by his daughter. No cause was given. Humphrey was the No. 3 overall pick by the Falcons out of Tennessee State in 1968 and went on to play 11 years with the team, earning the last of six Pro Bowl appearances as a member of the famed "Grits Blitz" defense in 1977. Humphrey retired after the 1981 season, before sacks became an official stat, but he was credited with 130 sacks over 13 seasons (he missed the entire 1975 season recovering from a knee injury). Humphrey was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Akron hires Moorhead

Akron hired Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as head coach on Saturday, bringing back a former assistant for the Zips to take over a struggling program. Moorhead has been a head coach at Mississippi State (14-12 in two seasons) and FCS Fordham (38-13 in four seasons) and has been directing the Ducks' offense the last two seasons. No. 10 Oregon's promising season came to disappointing end Friday night when the Ducks (10-3) were routed for the second time in three weeks by Utah. Moorhead spent two seasons as Penn State's offensive coordinator in between his head coaching jobs at his alma mater, Fordham, and Mississippi State. Akron is 3-29 over the last three seasons.

SKIING

Kilde first in downhill

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway captured a World Cup downhill race with an aggressive run Saturday for his second win in as many days in Beaver Creek, Colo. It's more proof the 2019-20 overall World Cup champion is returning to top form after tearing his ACL less than a year ago -- and with the Winter Olympics in Beijing just two months away. Starting 19th overall, Kilde, 29, finished the demanding Birds of Prey course in 1 minute, 39.63 seconds to edge Austrian racer Matthias Mayer by 0.66 seconds. Beat Feuz of Switzerland was third, while Italian racer Matteo Marsaglia turned in a surprise run from bib No. 28 to take fourth. Kilde won the super-G Friday in just his third race back from a training crash last January in which he hurt his right knee.

Goggia makes it 6 in a row

Sofia Goggia won a World Cup downhill by a wide margin for the second consecutive day Saturday, extending her streak in the discipline to six appearances in a row as she shapes up as a big favorite to defend her Olympic gold medal in Beijing in two months. Goggia, a 29-year-old Italian, again was terrific in Lake Louise, Alberta, covering the course in 1 minute, 48.42 seconds to become the first woman since Lindsey Vonn in 2009-10 to put together a run of a half-dozen triumphs in the downhill. Goggia also became just the second active female ski racer with 10 career World Cup victories in the event. Breezy Johnson of the U.S. was the runner-up, just like she was on Friday, this time trailing Goggia by 0.84 seconds.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, center, celebrates a first place finish while posing with second-place finisher Austria's Matthias Mayer, left, and third-place finisher Switzerland's Beat Feuz after a men's World Cup downhill ski race Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Italy's Matteo Marsaglia celebrates after finishing his run during a men's World Cup downhill ski race Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde celebrates after finishing his run during a men's World Cup downhill ski race Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, center, celebrates a first place finish while posing with second-place finisher Austria's Matthias Mayer, left, and third-place finisher Switzerland's Beat Feuz after a men's World Cup downhill ski race Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde competes during a men's World Cup downhill ski race Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde celebrates after finishing first in a men's World Cup downhill ski race Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

